Critics Rave about the Arnold Falls Series

Suisman weaves the comedy through extended dialogue scenes alive with quips, wit, misunderstandings, amusing local-isms, and an overall sense of irresistible momentum.”NEW YORK, NY , US, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Falls, the new series of hilarious novels, has the critics raving!
— BookLife
"Arnold Falls has the feel of an instant classic, with shades of Richard Russo and T.C. Boyle but a sweetness and optimism that sets it apart...Endless fun"
—BlueInk Reviews
"Incredibly funny"
—Kirkus Reviews
"A delightful tour de force"
—Midwest Book Review
"Hilarity in the Hudson Valley’s oddest small town...alive with quips, wit, misunderstandings, amusing local-isms, and an overall sense of irresistible momentum."
—BookLife
"Will surely become a much loved series of comic novels."
—Indie Reader
"A visit to Arnold Falls is a smart, funny, effervescent literary escapade well-worth the taking. With Mayberry heart and P’town hipness, this is small-town life at its best."
—Chanticleer Book Review
"An escapist delight"
—Foreword Reviews
"Readers will find themselves smitten by this genial town and its quirky residents."
— Reedsy
"An endless supply of belly laughs. Highly recommended."
—The Wishing Shelf
"Brings back fun and enjoyment into the world"
—Feathered Quill
The first two novels in the series, Arnold Falls and Hot Air, tip their hats to Armistead Maupin and P. G. Wodehouse, threading together a town full of characters, agendas, plots and counter-plots, leaving it up to Jeebie and his pals to restore the right kind of disorder in a town that always does the right thing...after exhausting all other possibilities.
