This Press Release is Full of *Hot Air* - The second novel in the award-winning Arnold Falls series

The "incredibly funny" series returns

This "incredibly funny" series about "the Hudson Valley's oddest town" (BookLife) has "a wonderful P. G. Wodehouse feel to it." (The Wishing Shelf)

Arnold Falls bristles with zany events, quirky locals, and colorful newbies. Above all, this memorable enclave buoys its people through heart, soul, wit, and a true sense of collective spirit.” — Chanticleer Book Reviews

PROVIDENCE, RI, U.S., November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sequel to Charlie Suisman 's award-winning novel Arnold Falls, Hot Air features the characters of the small, upstate New York town during the summer following the events of book one. The "incredibly funny" (Kirkus) antics continue as Arnold Falls has several identity crises all at once. Our narrator, Jeebie, has a life-changing moment with a cow, there's trouble brewing at the hospital, and Arnold Falls may change its name to a drug-store ointment, for a payout. This is a character comedy about life in a small, extremely quirky town, for fans of Armistead Maupin and P. G. Wodehouse."Suisman’s feel for small-town daftness of the Red Sox Nation variety (“Oh, they’re playing the Astros. Skip it. Astros cheat.”) impresses and pleases as the residents of Arnold Falls, from the Elks lodge to the weed emporium, deal with pushy actors, a rash of odd thefts, the possible extinction of the northern cricket frog, an FBI investigation, and a scheme to sell a corporation naming rights to the town. Suisman again weaves the comedy through extended dialogue scenes alive with quips, wit, misunderstandings, amusing local-isms, and an overall sense of irresistible momentum." ( BookLife Arnold Falls, last year's critically-acclaimed series debut, won 14 awards:Grand Prize Winner2021 Chanticleer International Book Awards, Mark Twain Book Award for HumorSilver Medal, Fiction for Adults2021 Feathered Quill Book AwardsSilver Medal, Fiction for Adults2020 The Wishing Shelf Book AwardsSilver Medal for Fiction: Humor/Comedy2020 Readers’ Favorite Book AwardsSecond Place for Fiction2020 Royal Dragonfly Book AwardBronze Medal for Regional Fiction2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards2021 Earphones Award WinnerAudioFileBest Indie Book Finalist2020 Shelf Unbound Writing CompetitionLiterary Fiction Finalist2020 American Fiction AwardsHumor Finalist2020 American Book Fest Best Book AwardsHumor/Comedy/Satire FinalistIAN Book of the Year AwardsLiterary Fiction Semi-Finalist2020 Kindle Book Reviews AwardsB.R.A.G.Medallion Honoree