House Bill 151 Printer's Number 0116

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act designating the portion of State Route 2038, also known as Fitzwatertown Road, between Jenkintown Road and North Hills Avenue in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County, as the CPL Vincent J. Wargo, Jr., U.S.M.C. Memorial Highway.
