Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 14, 2021

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Kerwin.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Charles Allan Egolf.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Medical School Impact on the Primary Care Physician Shortage in Pennsylvania Report from the Joint State Government Commission.

The Speaker submitted the following reports from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency: PA Targeted Industry Program, PA Ready to Succeed Scholarship Program, and The Impact of Distance Education on the PA State Grant Program.

Communications Received

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1332

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 772

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

December 13, 2021

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of January 18, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 10, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of January 10, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 208

SB 772

SB 869

Bills Referred

HB 2090 State Government

HB 2169 Education

HB 2170 Labor and Industry

SB 922 Transportation

SB 933 Education

SB 937 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 71 To Appropriations

HB 1108 To Appropriations

HB 1694 To Appropriations

HB 1822 To Appropriations

HB 1877 To Appropriations

HB 1985 To Appropriations

HB 2016 To Appropriations

HB 2033 To Appropriations

HB 2075 To Appropriations

SB 106 To Appropriations

SB 729 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 860 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1738 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1842 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2044 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2051 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1921 From Finance as Amended

HB 2137 From Finance as Amended

HB 1589 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1785 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1957 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1969 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2060 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2068 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2073 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2085 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2094 From Transportation as Committed

SB 396 From Transportation as Committed

SB 780 From Transportation as Committed

SB 847 From Transportation as Amended

SB 851 From Transportation as Committed

SB 865 From Transportation as Committed

SB 867 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 37

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1564

HB 1679

HB 1680

HB 1685

HB 1795

HB 1836

HB 1839

HB 1840

HB 1892

HB 1947

HB 2045

HB 2072

SB 323

SB 324

SB 668

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 37

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1564

HB 1685

HB 1795

HB 1836

HB 1839

HB 1840

HB 1892

SB 323

SB 668

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.