Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 14, 2021
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 14, 2021
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Kerwin.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Charles Allan Egolf.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Medical School Impact on the Primary Care Physician Shortage in Pennsylvania Report from the Joint State Government Commission.
The Speaker submitted the following reports from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency: PA Targeted Industry Program, PA Ready to Succeed Scholarship Program, and The Impact of Distance Education on the PA State Grant Program.
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1332
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 772
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
December 13, 2021
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of January 18, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 10, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of January 10, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 208
SB 772
SB 869
Bills Referred
HB 2090 State Government
HB 2169 Education
HB 2170 Labor and Industry
SB 922 Transportation
SB 933 Education
SB 937 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 71 To Appropriations
HB 1108 To Appropriations
HB 1694 To Appropriations
HB 1822 To Appropriations
HB 1877 To Appropriations
HB 1985 To Appropriations
HB 2016 To Appropriations
HB 2033 To Appropriations
HB 2075 To Appropriations
SB 106 To Appropriations
SB 729 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 860 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1738 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1842 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2044 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2051 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1921 From Finance as Amended
HB 2137 From Finance as Amended
HB 1589 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1785 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1957 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1969 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2060 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2068 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2073 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2085 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2094 From Transportation as Committed
SB 396 From Transportation as Committed
SB 780 From Transportation as Committed
SB 847 From Transportation as Amended
SB 851 From Transportation as Committed
SB 865 From Transportation as Committed
SB 867 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 37
HB 746
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 1564
HB 1679
HB 1680
HB 1685
HB 1795
HB 1836
HB 1839
HB 1840
HB 1892
HB 1947
HB 2045
HB 2072
SB 323
SB 324
SB 668
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 37
HB 746
HB 929
HB 1218
HB 1564
HB 1685
HB 1795
HB 1836
HB 1839
HB 1840
HB 1892
SB 323
SB 668
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.