Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,575 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 14, 2021

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Kerwin.

 

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Charles Allan Egolf.

 

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Medical School Impact on the Primary Care Physician Shortage in Pennsylvania Report from the Joint State Government Commission.

 

The Speaker submitted the following reports from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency: PA Targeted Industry Program, PA Ready to Succeed Scholarship Program, and The Impact of Distance Education on the PA State Grant Program.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1332

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 772

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

December 13, 2021

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of January 18, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, unless sooner recalled the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Tuesday, January 4, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 10, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of January 10, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, January 24, 2022, sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 208

SB 772

SB 869

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2090   State Government

 

HB 2169   Education

HB 2170   Labor and Industry

                   

SB 922      Transportation

 

SB 933      Education

 

SB 937      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 71           To Appropriations

HB 1108      To Appropriations

HB 1694      To Appropriations

HB 1822      To Appropriations

HB 1877      To Appropriations

HB 1985      To Appropriations

HB 2016      To Appropriations

HB 2033      To Appropriations

HB 2075      To Appropriations

SB 106         To Appropriations

SB 729         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 860        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1738      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1842      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2044      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2051      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1921      From Finance as Amended

HB 2137      From Finance as Amended

HB 1589      From Transportation as Amended

HB 1785      From Transportation as Amended

HB 1957      From Transportation as Committed

HB 1969      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2060      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2068      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2073      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2085      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2094      From Transportation as Committed

SB 396         From Transportation as Committed

SB 780         From Transportation as Committed

SB 847         From Transportation as Amended

SB 851         From Transportation as Committed

SB 865         From Transportation as Committed

SB 867         From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 37

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1564

HB 1679

HB 1680

HB 1685

HB 1795

HB 1836

HB 1839

HB 1840

HB 1892

HB 1947

HB 2045

HB 2072

SB 323

SB 324

SB 668

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 37

HB 746

HB 929

HB 1218

HB 1564

HB 1685

HB 1795

HB 1836

HB 1839

HB 1840

HB 1892

SB 323

SB 668

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.