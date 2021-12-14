Senate Bill 522 Printer's Number 1275
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - Section 7. Blood lead testing coverage.
(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy or government
program covered under this section shall provide to covered
individuals or recipients who are pregnant or under two years of
age coverage for blood lead tests as follows:
(1) In the case of individuals or recipients who are
pregnant, one blood lead test as part of prenatal care.
(2) In the case of individuals or recipients who are
under two years of age, one blood lead test during the time
period between 9 and 12 months of age, one blood lead test at
approximately 24 months of age and, if the results of either
of the blood level tests indicates an elevated blood lead
level, another blood lead test by venipuncture within 12
weeks of the blood level test in which the elevated blood
lead level was indicated.
(b) Copayments, deductibles and coinsurance.--Coverage under
this section shall be subject to copayment, deductible and
coinsurance provisions and any other general exclusions or
limitations of a health insurance policy or government program
to the same extent as other medical services covered by the
policy or program are subject to these provisions.
(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed as
limiting benefits which are otherwise available to an individual
under a health insurance policy or government program.
(d) Applicability.--
(1) This section shall apply to any health insurance
policy offered, issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2022,
in this Commonwealth to groups of 51 or more employees. This
section shall not include the following policies:
(i) An accident-only policy.
20210SB0522PN1275 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30