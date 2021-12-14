Senate Bill 522 Printer's Number 1275

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - Section 7. Blood lead testing coverage.

(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy or government

program covered under this section shall provide to covered

individuals or recipients who are pregnant or under two years of

age coverage for blood lead tests as follows:

(1) In the case of individuals or recipients who are

pregnant, one blood lead test as part of prenatal care.

(2) In the case of individuals or recipients who are

under two years of age, one blood lead test during the time

period between 9 and 12 months of age, one blood lead test at

approximately 24 months of age and, if the results of either

of the blood level tests indicates an elevated blood lead

level, another blood lead test by venipuncture within 12

weeks of the blood level test in which the elevated blood

lead level was indicated.

(b) Copayments, deductibles and coinsurance.--Coverage under

this section shall be subject to copayment, deductible and

coinsurance provisions and any other general exclusions or

limitations of a health insurance policy or government program

to the same extent as other medical services covered by the

policy or program are subject to these provisions.

(c) Construction.--This section shall not be construed as

limiting benefits which are otherwise available to an individual

under a health insurance policy or government program.

(d) Applicability.--

(1) This section shall apply to any health insurance

policy offered, issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2022,

in this Commonwealth to groups of 51 or more employees. This

section shall not include the following policies:

(i) An accident-only policy.

20210SB0522PN1275 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30