Senate Bill 200 Printer's Number 1276

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 537

PRINTER'S NO. 1276

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

200

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, FONTANA, KEARNEY, AUMENT,

TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, MENSCH, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, K. WARD,

KANE AND J. WARD, APRIL 9, 2021

SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,

DECEMBER 14, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1372, No.212),

entitled "An act providing for early intervention services

for infants, toddlers and preschool children who qualify;

establishing the Interagency Coordinating Council and

providing for its powers and duties; and conferring powers

and duties upon the Department of Education and the State

Board of Education, the Department of Health and the

Department of Public Welfare," further providing for title of

the act; in general provisions, further providing for

legislative findings for early intervention, for definitions,

for State interagency agreement, for other duties of State

agencies and for council; in Statewide system for provision

of early intervention services, further providing for

requirements, for program regulations and standards, for

administration by Department of Public Welfare, for

administration by Department of Education and for child

identification, assessment and tracking system; in

miscellaneous provisions, further providing for effective

date; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and sections 102, 103, 104, 105, 106,

301, 302(a), 303, 304(c), 305 and 503 of the act of December 19,

1990 (P.L.1372, No.212), known as the Early Intervention

Services System Act, are amended to read:

