Senate Bill 200 Printer's Number 1276
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 537
PRINTER'S NO. 1276
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
200
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, FONTANA, KEARNEY, AUMENT,
TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, MENSCH, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, K. WARD,
KANE AND J. WARD, APRIL 9, 2021
SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,
DECEMBER 14, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1372, No.212),
entitled "An act providing for early intervention services
for infants, toddlers and preschool children who qualify;
establishing the Interagency Coordinating Council and
providing for its powers and duties; and conferring powers
and duties upon the Department of Education and the State
Board of Education, the Department of Health and the
Department of Public Welfare," further providing for title of
the act; in general provisions, further providing for
legislative findings for early intervention, for definitions,
for State interagency agreement, for other duties of State
agencies and for council; in Statewide system for provision
of early intervention services, further providing for
requirements, for program regulations and standards, for
administration by Department of Public Welfare, for
administration by Department of Education and for child
identification, assessment and tracking system; in
miscellaneous provisions, further providing for effective
date; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and sections 102, 103, 104, 105, 106,
301, 302(a), 303, 304(c), 305 and 503 of the act of December 19,
1990 (P.L.1372, No.212), known as the Early Intervention
Services System Act, are amended to read:
