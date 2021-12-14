Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 1277
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
848
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, TOMLINSON
AND BOSCOLA, AUGUST 27, 2021
SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,
DECEMBER 14, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312, No.218), entitled
"An act creating a Department of Health, and defining its
powers and duties," further providing for the administrative
structure of the Department of Health, establishing the
office of Chief Nursing Officer of the Commonwealth and
providing for the powers and duties of the Chief Nursing
Officer of the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1 of the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312,
No.218), entitled "An act creating a Department of Health, and
defining its powers and duties," is amended to read:
Section 1. Be it enacted, &c., (a) The Department of Health
shall consist of a Secretary of Health, an advisory board [and],
a Physician General[.
(b) The secretary shall be the head of the department, and
shall be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent
of the Senate. The secretary shall be either a graduate of an
accredited medical or osteopathic medical school who is a
practicing physician licensed by the Commonwealth or an
