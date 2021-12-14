Senate Bill 847 Printer's Number 1278
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - rank of first lieutenant in the Army Medical Reserve Corps,
where he served in France during World War I with the rank of
captain and ended his military service as a major.
(4) After the war, Dr. Boston returned to work in
Philadelphia and later settled in Lansdale where he opened
the Elm Terrace Hospital, which was later renamed North Penn
Hospital and subsequently became part of the Abington-
Jefferson Health Systems.
(5) Dr. Boston also formed a First Aid Emergency Squad
in Lansdale, eventually known as the Volunteer Medical
Service Corps of Lansdale, and was a member of the Reserve
Officers Association of Military Surgeons, the Montgomery
County Medical Society and the American Medical Association.
(6) Dr. Boston died February 8, 1960, at 69 years of
age, and was buried in Lansdale.
(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 2004, also
known as North Broad Street, within the Borough of Lansdale AND
HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, is designated as the Dr.
Frank Erdman Boston Memorial Highway.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to
traffic in both directions on the highway.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
