Senate Bill 847 Printer's Number 1278

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - rank of first lieutenant in the Army Medical Reserve Corps,

where he served in France during World War I with the rank of

captain and ended his military service as a major.

(4) After the war, Dr. Boston returned to work in

Philadelphia and later settled in Lansdale where he opened

the Elm Terrace Hospital, which was later renamed North Penn

Hospital and subsequently became part of the Abington-

Jefferson Health Systems.

(5) Dr. Boston also formed a First Aid Emergency Squad

in Lansdale, eventually known as the Volunteer Medical

Service Corps of Lansdale, and was a member of the Reserve

Officers Association of Military Surgeons, the Montgomery

County Medical Society and the American Medical Association.

(6) Dr. Boston died February 8, 1960, at 69 years of

age, and was buried in Lansdale.

(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 2004, also

known as North Broad Street, within the Borough of Lansdale AND

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County, is designated as the Dr.

Frank Erdman Boston Memorial Highway.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to

traffic in both directions on the highway.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

