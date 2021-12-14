Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1281
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - ability to provide emergency medical assistance.
(2) That an agreement by an employee to provide
emergency medical assistance is voluntary and an employee of
the school or charter school, an employee of the school
district, county office of education or the charter school
administrator, may not directly or indirectly use or attempt
to use the employee's authority or influence for the purpose
of intimidating, threatening, coercing or attempting to
intimidate, threaten or coerce an employee who does not
choose to volunteer, including direct contact with the
employee.
(3) That an employee who volunteers under this section
may rescind the employee's offer to provide emergency medical
assistance up to three days after the completion of the
training. After that time, a volunteer may rescind the
volunteer's offer to provide emergency medical assistance
with a two-week notice, or until a new individual health plan
or 504 plan has been developed for an affected pupil,
whichever is sooner.
(4) The school or charter school shall distribute an
electronic notice no more than twice per school year per
child to all staff, that states the following information in
bold print:
(i) A description of the volunteer request, stating
that the request is for volunteers to provide emergency
medical assistance in the absence of a school nurse, and
that the emergency anti-seizure medication is an FDA-
approved, predosed, rectally administered gel, nasal
remedy or magnet therapy for those with a vagus nerve
stimulator that reduces the severity of epileptic
20210SB0969PN1281 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30