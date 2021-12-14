Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1281

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - ability to provide emergency medical assistance.

(2) That an agreement by an employee to provide

emergency medical assistance is voluntary and an employee of

the school or charter school, an employee of the school

district, county office of education or the charter school

administrator, may not directly or indirectly use or attempt

to use the employee's authority or influence for the purpose

of intimidating, threatening, coercing or attempting to

intimidate, threaten or coerce an employee who does not

choose to volunteer, including direct contact with the

employee.

(3) That an employee who volunteers under this section

may rescind the employee's offer to provide emergency medical

assistance up to three days after the completion of the

training. After that time, a volunteer may rescind the

volunteer's offer to provide emergency medical assistance

with a two-week notice, or until a new individual health plan

or 504 plan has been developed for an affected pupil,

whichever is sooner.

(4) The school or charter school shall distribute an

electronic notice no more than twice per school year per

child to all staff, that states the following information in

bold print:

(i) A description of the volunteer request, stating

that the request is for volunteers to provide emergency

medical assistance in the absence of a school nurse, and

that the emergency anti-seizure medication is an FDA-

approved, predosed, rectally administered gel, nasal

remedy or magnet therapy for those with a vagus nerve

stimulator that reduces the severity of epileptic

