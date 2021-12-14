Senate Bill 963 Printer's Number 1280
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - (6) A judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court.
(7) A judge of the Pittsburgh Magistrate's Court.
(8) A judge of the Traffic Court of Philadelphia.
(9) An appointive judicial officer, including an
arbitrator, auditor, commissioner to take oaths and
depositions, custodian, examiner, guardian, master, mental
health review officer, receiver, referee, trustee, viewer and
other like officers.
"State employee." An individual employed by the
Commonwealth.
"State official." An individual elected by the public or
elected or appointed by a governmental body or an appointed
official in the executive or legislative branch of the
Commonwealth.
"State-owned vehicle." A vehicle that is owned by the
Commonwealth. The term does not include a vehicle used for law
enforcement purposes by a person that has arrest powers.
Section 3. Limitations on State-owned vehicle leases.
(a) General rule.--Except as stated in subsection (b):
(1) No State official, judicial official or State
employee may be assigned a State-owned vehicle on a permanent
or long-term basis.
(2) No Commonwealth funds may be used to lease a vehicle
on a long-term basis to or on behalf of a State official,
judicial official or State employee.
(b) Emergency response.--This section does not apply to a
State official, judicial official or State employee whose
official duties require the assignment or lease of a vehicle for
emergency response.
Section 4. Existing lease agreements.
