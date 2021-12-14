Submit Release
Senate Bill 963 Printer's Number 1280

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - (6) A judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

(7) A judge of the Pittsburgh Magistrate's Court.

(8) A judge of the Traffic Court of Philadelphia.

(9) An appointive judicial officer, including an

arbitrator, auditor, commissioner to take oaths and

depositions, custodian, examiner, guardian, master, mental

health review officer, receiver, referee, trustee, viewer and

other like officers.

"State employee." An individual employed by the

Commonwealth.

"State official." An individual elected by the public or

elected or appointed by a governmental body or an appointed

official in the executive or legislative branch of the

Commonwealth.

"State-owned vehicle." A vehicle that is owned by the

Commonwealth. The term does not include a vehicle used for law

enforcement purposes by a person that has arrest powers.

Section 3. Limitations on State-owned vehicle leases.

(a) General rule.--Except as stated in subsection (b):

(1) No State official, judicial official or State

employee may be assigned a State-owned vehicle on a permanent

or long-term basis.

(2) No Commonwealth funds may be used to lease a vehicle

on a long-term basis to or on behalf of a State official,

judicial official or State employee.

(b) Emergency response.--This section does not apply to a

State official, judicial official or State employee whose

official duties require the assignment or lease of a vehicle for

emergency response.

Section 4. Existing lease agreements.

20210SB0963PN1280 - 2 -

