Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1282
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1144
PRINTER'S NO. 1282
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
913
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, A. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO,
MARTIN, HAYWOOD, KANE, STEFANO, FONTANA, MENSCH, BOSCOLA,
CAPPELLETTI, STREET, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, FLYNN,
SCHWANK, PITTMAN, YAW AND COSTA, OCTOBER 18, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 14, 2021
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further
providing for conditions of probation and for modification or
revocation of order of probation AND PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY
REGARDING PROBATION DETAINERS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9763(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 9763. Conditions of probation.
* * *
(b) Conditions generally.--The court may attach any of the
following conditions upon the defendant as it deems necessary:
(1) To meet family responsibilities[.], including
consideration of child care responsibilities and limitations,
other than the child care responsibilities and limitations
contained in 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 43 (relating to support matters
generally) which shall be governed exclusively by the
