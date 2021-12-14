Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1282

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1144

PRINTER'S NO. 1282

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

913

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, A. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO,

MARTIN, HAYWOOD, KANE, STEFANO, FONTANA, MENSCH, BOSCOLA,

CAPPELLETTI, STREET, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, FLYNN,

SCHWANK, PITTMAN, YAW AND COSTA, OCTOBER 18, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, DECEMBER 14, 2021

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further

providing for conditions of probation and for modification or

revocation of order of probation AND PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY

REGARDING PROBATION DETAINERS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9763(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 9763. Conditions of probation.

* * *

(b) Conditions generally.--The court may attach any of the

following conditions upon the defendant as it deems necessary:

(1) To meet family responsibilities[.], including

consideration of child care responsibilities and limitations,

other than the child care responsibilities and limitations

contained in 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 43 (relating to support matters

generally) which shall be governed exclusively by the

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18