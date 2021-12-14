Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 1279

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - ADJOURNMENT, DISAPPROVAL OF A REGULATION OR TERMINATION OR

EXTENSION OF A DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AS DECLARED BY AN

EXECUTIVE ORDER OR PROCLAMATION, OR PORTION OF A DISASTER

EMERGENCY DECLARATION AS DECLARED BY AN EXECUTIVE ORDER OR

PROCLAMATION, SHALL BE PRESENTED TO THE GOVERNOR AND BEFORE IT

SHALL TAKE EFFECT BE APPROVED BY HIM, OR BEING DISAPPROVED,

SHALL BE REPASSED BY TWO-THIRDS OF BOTH HOUSES ACCORDING TO THE

RULES AND LIMITATIONS PRESCRIBED IN CASE OF A BILL.

(2) THAT SECTION 4 OF ARTICLE IV BE AMENDED TO READ:

§ 4. Lieutenant Governor.

[A Lieutenant Governor shall be chosen jointly with the

Governor by the casting by each voter of a single vote

applicable to both offices, for the same term, and subject to

the same provisions as the Governor[; he]. Each candidate for

Governor, having been nominated under the laws of this

Commonwealth, shall, subject to the approval of the political

party or political body, if any, nominating such candidate,

select a candidate for Lieutenant Governor within such time

before the gubernatorial general election as the General

Assembly shall prescribe by law. A person may not seek election

to both offices simultaneously. The Lieutenant Governor shall be

President of the Senate. As such, [he] the Lieutenant Governor

may vote in case of a tie on any question except the final

passage of a bill or joint resolution, the adoption of a

conference report or the concurrence in amendments made by the

House of Representatives.

Section 2. (a) Upon the first passage by the General

Assembly of this proposed constitutional amendment, the

Secretary of the Commonwealth shall proceed immediately to

comply with the advertising requirements of section 1 of Article

20210SB0106PN1279 - 2 -

