Softil’s BEEHD Technology Framework Utilized by Zetron for LTE Push-To-Talk Interoperability
Collaboration enables extended support for broadband-based mission-critical communications (MCX) from all mobile devices, as well as IoT and location services
Softil’s BEEHD technology provides Zetron dispatch solutions with an effective means for supporting broadband-based mission-critical communications”REDMOND (WA), USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler, and Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling technology will be used by Zetron to expand the LTE Push-To-Talk (PTT) integration capabilities of its dispatch solutions.
— John Martyn, Senior Product Manager at Zetron
“Zetron has long been at the forefront of developing enterprise-class solutions for next generation emergency call taking, dispatch, CAD, fire station alerting and other mission critical systems,” says John Martyn, Senior Product Manager at Zetron. “Softil’s BEEHD technology provides Zetron dispatch solutions with an effective means for supporting broadband-based mission-critical communications.”
“One of many standout advantages of Zetron adopting Softil’s BEEHD technology for its dispatch solutions is the ability to deploy its upgraded platforms with a variety of MCX systems and MCX servers,” adds Sagi Subocki, VP of Products and Marketing at Softil. “This translates into an unparalleled level of industry-wide interoperability of MCX systems and solutions.”
Zetron solutions are used by public safety professionals around the world, as well as other industries where communications are operationally mission critical, including utilities, transportation, federal government, natural resources and more. Its dispatch systems provide intuitive and highly configurable user interfaces, and integrate with a wide range of radio, LTE PTT over cellular, and related technologies.
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Zetron
Zetron, a Codan Company, is a trusted provider of mission critical communications systems worldwide, it’s ALL we do. With a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including integrated next generation call taking, dispatch, CAD, mapping, fire station alerting, logging/reporting, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications and more, Zetron is relied on by customers in federal/state/local government, public safety, transportation, utilities, healthcare, and other markets on all seven continents of the world. Zetron’s relentless pursuit of quality, durability and interoperability has made it one of the most enduring and consistently trusted brands in mission critical communications for decades. Our solutions are backed by world class technical support, training, project management and professional services, as well as a global network of highly capable partners and system integrators dedicated to exceeding the unique needs of Zetron customers. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
*****
Hugh Paterson
Whoosh PR
+44 7465962446
email us here