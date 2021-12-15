Eric Perez, Keith Jensen and Jim Le Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Keith Jensen and Jim Le, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Product Officer of brightfin Eric Perez, Director of Military Sales — Virtual Systems for domestic and international customers at InVeris Training Solutions

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Jim: Countless mentors have paved the way for my career journey as a product and organization leader. I pay very close attention to the actions leaders take and how they handle product and organization challenges. Two great mentors come to mind.

First, an executive product leader at VMware had an amazing ability to quickly understand technical innovations, maintain singular focus, and worked with marketing so that the compelling stories were framed the right way. He has since moved on to lead product and technical teams for Atlassian. If you have a great technology, but the impact is not conveyed, or if you have a great message and the technology underdelivers, you will have a large imbalance.

Recently, the brightfin CEO, Ed Roshitsh, set extremely high goals for our organization along with defining our principles. In basic terms, he sets the tone by empowering the leadership team to set goals and ensures we execute them the right way. For example, early in his tenure, we worked with a 3rd party provider and invested substantially in the technical and go-to-market integration. But, there were a few red flags, and it just did not feel right. He did not hesitate to make the difficult decision to cut ties and find a partner that was a better fit. There was a short-term financial and customer perception hit. But, impacted customers also were very impressed with sticking to our principles, even it meant having difficult decisions and financial impact.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Keith: I think that disrupting an industry is positive when it brings value to the majority of stakeholders. In brightfin’s case, we used a five-pronged strategy to do things differently than the way our competitors have always done them. Here’s a summary of the 5 things to shake up a boring industry:

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

As Augmented Reality headsets gain wider fields of view, their adoption will gain traction. Much like virtual reality, as the popularity of AR grows commercially in other capacities, our target market will begin to understand AR and SRCE. I considered it a high-touch product, and you almost have to see it to believe it.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We’re engaging with top-level military and law enforcement officials at tradeshows across the country, and we do a live demo for them, which allows them to see SRCE in action. It is one thing to talk or write about, but it is an entirely different experience when showing SRCE. We’ve also targeted several tier one military units as well as SWAT teams.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

What you do now will be the difference for your future.

Twenty years ago, when I joined this InVeris Training Solutions, I never thought I’d be in the position I’m in. Funny enough, everything I did before prepared me for what I do today.

It’s easy to fall into a routine, but I love seeing new technology that gives me the ability to challenge myself and be the market innovation leader.

Do that in your personal and professional life. Otherwise, why do it all?

Your family and wellbeing come first. Everything else is secondary.

