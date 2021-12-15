Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,470 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Drugs Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21B307113

TROOPER:  Cody Allison              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021 2002 HRS

LOCATION: VT Route 7A and Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury VT 05262

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Josiah Wilson                                                                                     

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Troopers were on patrol, traveling north on VT Route 7A in Shaftsbury VT while following behind another northbound vehicle. They saw the vehicle swerve into the southbound lane while it continued to travel north. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found that the operator was showing signs of impairment by drugs or medications. The operator was subsequently screened for impaired driving, arrested, and processed with court action pending the results of his blood test. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A         

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available.

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Drugs Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.