Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Drugs Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B307113
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021 2002 HRS
LOCATION: VT Route 7A and Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury VT 05262
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Josiah Wilson
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Troopers were on patrol, traveling north on VT Route 7A in Shaftsbury VT while following behind another northbound vehicle. They saw the vehicle swerve into the southbound lane while it continued to travel north. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found that the operator was showing signs of impairment by drugs or medications. The operator was subsequently screened for impaired driving, arrested, and processed with court action pending the results of his blood test.
COURT ACTION: Pending
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available.
Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov