Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Drugs Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B307113

TROOPER: Cody Allison

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2021 2002 HRS

LOCATION: VT Route 7A and Cleveland Ave, Shaftsbury VT 05262

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Josiah Wilson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police Troopers were on patrol, traveling north on VT Route 7A in Shaftsbury VT while following behind another northbound vehicle. They saw the vehicle swerve into the southbound lane while it continued to travel north. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found that the operator was showing signs of impairment by drugs or medications. The operator was subsequently screened for impaired driving, arrested, and processed with court action pending the results of his blood test.

COURT ACTION: Pending

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available.

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov