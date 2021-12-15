Riddhi Gangolli and Thomas DeLauer Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Riddhi Gangolli BDS, MS, PhD, Sr. Director of Professional Education and Marketing for SmileDirectClub Thomas DeLauer, Nutritionist and Expert in Diet, Cognitive Nutrition and Performance Candice Georgiadis

Riddhi Gangolli BDS, MS, PhD, Sr. Dir Prof Ed & Marketing for SmileDirectClub. Thomas DeLauer, Nutritionist & Expert in Diet, Cognitive Nutrition & Performance

Sustainability — Being able to do it for the long term. Sometimes, subconsciously we don’t even start something because it seems like it’s unrealistic to keep it going.” — Thomas DeLauer, Nutritionist, Diet, Cognitive Nutrition & Performance

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Expanding your marketing reach is key to staying ahead of the competition. Candice Georgiadis can help you build a strong social media presence as well as capitalize on your website. Reach out to her at the below contact options and read two recent client interview excerpts:

-

Riddhi Gangolli BDS, MS, PhD, Sr. Director of Professional Education and Marketing for SmileDirectClub

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Have a good routine: Exercise, get 6–8 hours of restful sleep and have good physical and mental wellness check-ins from time to time.

Oral Care: You get just one set of adult teeth, so take care of them. Using a water flosser, fluoridated toothpaste and an electronic/power toothbrush is a great way to ensure your pearly whites last a lifetime.

Read as a way to disconnect: I am an avid reader, I love reading different genres spanning fiction, nonfiction and biographies.

Technology free time: We are surrounded by technology and distractions most of our lives. I always allocate time within the day when my mind is allowed to creatively wander.

Work- Life balance: Spending time and deeply bonding to friends and family is very rewarding. I designate time to do this each and every day so I can lead a fulfilling life at home and at work.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Mental wellness is a very necessary issue to consider in our society, especially this last year due to COVID-19. Acknowledging the need and developing ways to address common issues would be a giant leap forward for our community.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The top 3 things that are the most meaningful to me include:

Access to care and use of telehealth would become the next frontier in medicine/dentistry

Remote patient monitoring and connected care would be the best way to keep patients close to their doctors without disrupting their lives

Providing new solutions requires a matrixed environment and a combination of skillsets housed within diverse groups

The full interview is available here

-

Thomas DeLauer, Nutritionist and Expert in Diet, Cognitive Nutrition and Performance

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Make Your Bed in the Morning — Starting your day with a good, disciplined habit sets the pace for the day. This has become so important for me since having kids. It’s chaotic in my house, and this is the piece of control that I have on my day and it sets the bar.

Close it down after 7pm — Simply put, eating later in the evening is when we run into trouble. This was my biggest issue. By simply having a contract with myself that unless it was an unusual circumstance like dinner with friends, etc, I would stop earring by 7pm. This made such a difference in my sleep, and I ended up consuming about 300 calories less per day.

Bigger Breakfasts, Smaller Lunches, Smallest Dinners — For me, this was a game changer. I used to always go for a light breakfast, and then I found that later in the day I was exhausted and making bad decisions PLUS very hungry. This has been a gamechanger for me, not to mention there are some interesting studies to back it up.

10 Minute Walks vs Long Workouts — I will tell you, what made the biggest change to my body during my weight loss wasn’t just going to the gym. I realized that on an active day, I would walk 20,000 steps, vs 5,000 that I might get in a structured workout. It’s the perception of a hard workout that really tricks us. You will burn more and become a healthier person just going for multiple short walks per day. Try to get out a few times for just 10 minutes. Amazing stuff.

Get out in the sun consciously — Vitamin D is becoming so much more important than what we thought years ago. Really set specific time to get outside and absorb sun. Mood, Weight Loss, Immune Support, you name it, because Vitamin D is a very active hormone in our body and we are designed to see the sun!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

[...]

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis