Arrest Made in a Homicide: 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:49 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members were advised that two adult male victims arrived at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all lifesaving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Kalin Louis Middleton, of Seat Pleasant, MD.

 

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 28 year-old Lavelle Watts, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

