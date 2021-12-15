Greg Clayes of Logic20/20 named one of the Top 25 Consultants
Consulting Magazine honored Greg Clayes as one of the Top 25 Consultants of 2021 in the Excellence in Client Services category.
I hope this award shows people that consulting as a career is something that can be exciting and is a real path for those who have never worked in consulting.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 announced today that Managing Director Greg Clayes has been named one of Consulting Magazine’s Top 25 Consultants for 2021. He was recognized for excellence in client service, and for his results driven program management and consulting leadership.
— Greg Clayes, Managing Director
This award identifies those individuals having the most significant impact on their clients, their firms and the profession. The honorees distinguish themselves with their ability to deliver superior service to clients, adapt and innovate new products and industry practices, and make substantial contributions to their firms’ bottom lines.
“I am truly honored to be named to Consulting Magazine’s list of Top 25 Consultants,” says Clayes. “I hope this award shows people that consulting as a career is something that can be exciting and is a real path for those who have never worked in consulting.”
Clayes has had a massive impact on many of Logic20/20’s clients, but especially one of their enterprise telecommunications clients. One of his most significant contributions was leading his teams in the creation of a new customer interface to improve customer satisfaction. This project set the stage for better future support by gathering data, training AI bots with machine learning, and predicting the right support to solve problems.
Award recipients will be recognized at their annual awards dinner in New York, NY on December 9th. Learn more about the Top 25 Consultants awards and view the full list of honorees here: consultingmag.com/2021/10/01/release/. You can also view Greg’s full profile in Consulting Magazine’s here: consultingmag.com/2021/11/25/the-2021-top-25-consultants/.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a business and technology consulting firm committed to enhancing efficiency, coordination, and velocity. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy & Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
