Omicron Isolates Medically Fragile Children In Their Homes.
Aesthetx Brings Holiday Cheer To Their Families.
Coastal Kids Home Care saved our family. They brought our daughter home and have given the support we need for our family to thrive and enjoy our life to the fullest.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, Calif., December 15, 2021–This holiday season, Aesthetx is partnering with Coastal Kids Home Care to bring gifts and financial relief to medically fragile children and their families. For years Aesthetx has given back to the community in many ways, but when they connected with Coastal Kids Home Care, they immediately wanted to help.
— Yesica Elliot
With the emergence of the Omicron variant, medically fragile children and their families are looking at another holiday being isolated in their homes. Everyone is exhausted from this pandemic, but the families who have children with special needs have been hit even harder. Many of these children are immunocompromised and have been isolated even before the pandemic started. These families have been hit with medical costs, job losses, and extreme stress.
Aesthetx, a leading Plastic Surgery Center in San Jose, has teamed up with Coastal Kids Home Care, specialists in pediatric home health, to make things a little easier on these families. Margy Mayfield, Co-Founder and Director of Coastal Kids Home Care, says: "We want to give a huge shoutout to Aesthetx: Plastic Surgery San Jose. We could not have made our Winter Wishes Holiday gift program happen this year without their $10,000 donation. This holiday season, we have given out $18,000 worth of gifts and gift cards to 125 Coastal Kids families!"
One of Coastal Kids Home Care’s patients is Isla Elliot. Isla was born with CHARGE Syndrome, a rare genetic condition which impacts her ability to see, hear, eat, and breathe safely. Isla’s first few months were precarious. Her fragile respiratory status meant she was dependent on oxygen, a ventilator, continuous feeds, and very vulnerable to infection. When Isla's mother, Yesica Elliot, was struggling to balance her job and caring for Isla, she contemplated quitting because she wanted her to be home so badly. After Isla turned one, her family attempted to bring her home. However, she was once again struggling to breathe, so doctors decided she needed a ventilator and oxygen 24/7.
With this additional medical need, she was considered high-risk, and her mom struggled to find nurses with adequate training. Thus, began her search. Elliot was posting online and asking anyone to give her information on how to get Isla home. Finally, after 14 months of hospitalization, she received responses from two moms and was connected with Coastal Kids Home Care. Elliot says: “Coastal Kids Home Care saved our family. They brought our daughter home and have given the support we need for our family to thrive and enjoy our life to the fullest.”
About Coastal Kids Home Care:
Coastal Kids was founded based on the idea that children deserve high-quality home health care and that this service could be offered with very low overhead. After more than two decades as a pediatric nurse, Margy Mayfield knew what children living with serious-illness most wanted - to simply be home. Kids thrive when they can sleep in their own beds, eat their favorite foods, and spend time with their friends. In June 2005, Margy co-founded Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only pediatric home health agency. Coastal Kids Home Care improves the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life.
Visit https://coastalkidshomecare.org/
About Aesthetx:
Dr. Zeidler, Dr. Berkowitz, Dr. Hausauer, and the multi-specialty physician team at Aesthetx, believe that the most successfully planned and constructed structures are those that endure the tests of time. It’s a philosophy that they apply to plastic surgery and dermatology; the most exquisite results can only come from a great understanding and respect of your anatomy. Your body should not be altered, but rather, rebuilt.
Aesthetx stems from this strong foundation: state-of-the-art, scientifically proven technology; a successful partnership between pioneers in the field of plastic surgery and procedural dermatology; and aesthetic philosophy that values natural, long-lasting results. Drs. Zeidler and Berkowitz are renowned plastic surgeons in their respective fields, and together, they founded their plastic surgery practice to uphold the highest standards in medicine. They welcome the addition of dermatologist Dr. Hausauer, an innovator in her own right, to expand the scope of Aesthetx to become a preeminent comprehensive cosmetic practice in the nation.
Visit https://www.aesthetx.com/
