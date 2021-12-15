Introducing the All-New UP Squared 6000, a Powerful AI-Ready Platform Based on Latest Intel® Technology
UP Squared 6000 delivers greater performance and expandability over previous generations. [...] a small single-board computer that is AI-ready for reliable real-time performance at a budgetary price.”EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP Bridge the Gap, a brand belonging to AAEON, a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions, is excited to announce the new UP Squared 6000 is available for pre-order and will start shipping in February 2022.
— Fredy Hsu, Product Manager
UP Squared 6000 is the newest addition to the extensive UP Squared lineup. It brings greater expandability and performance over previous generations and is available as both a board and compact edge system.
Based on the latest Intel Atom® x6000E Series and Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron® N and J Series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake), UP Squared 6000 offers up to 1.7x better compute performance and twice the performance for 3D graphics compared with the previous generation. With a flexible I/O loadout and powerful computing capabilities, the UP Squared 6000 is an astonishingly power-efficient platform.
This new generation of Intel® processors is enhanced for IOT and brings new artificial intelligence, security, and real-time capabilities to edge customers. It’s prepared to meet the challenges felt across the IoT industry including edge complexity, investment costs, data protection and security challenges, and a range of environmental conditions.
UP Squared 6000 is available in four different SKUs to offer scaling functionalities. The industrial SKU comes with the Intel Atom® x6425RE, which is optimized for automation, robotics, and industrial applications. It’s enabled with Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and comes with Intel® i210 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) via its 2.5Gb LAN port for reliable real-time performance. Additionally, onboard TPM 2.0 and in-band ECC ensure safe and secure networking. A carrier board may be added via a 100-pin docking connector to expand the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE) applications.
The carrier board for UP Squared 6000 (coming in 2022) will expose all the I/O of the PSE on the Intel Atom® x6425RE and Intel Atom® x6413E processors. It will offer a programmable 40-pin HAT and CANbus as well as an additional SATA connector, micro-USB (debug port PSE), UART, RS232, SATA with power connector, mini PCIe slot, micro-SIM slot, and two additional gigabit ethernet ports.
Further expandability is possible on the UP Squared 6000 thanks to three M.2 expansion slots. The expansion slots include an M.2 3052 B Key to support 5G connectivity, an M.2 2280 M Key to add an AI accelerator or high-speed NVMe storage, and an M.2 2230 E Key to add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® functionality.
“UP Squared 6000 delivers greater performance and expandability over previous generations. It’s designed specifically for use in robotics, industrial manufacturing, and automation,” said Fredy Hsu, Product Manager with AAEON’s UP Bridge the Gap brand. “Together with Intel, we provide a small single-board computer that is AI-ready for reliable real-time performance at a budgetary price.”
UP Squared 6000 is available both as a board and a compact edge system. The UP Squared 6000 board and the UP Squared 6000 Edge are available for pre-order now and will be shipping in February 2022.
The UP Squared 6000 Edge Computing Kit, a system solution kit based on the UP Squared 6000 with the additional carrier board, will be available coming soon in 2022. It comes with software pre-installed including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 5.13 Kernel, the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, and more.
UP Squared 6000 Specification Highlights:
• CPU: Intel® Atom® x6000E Series, Intel® Pentium®, and Intel® Celeron® N and J Series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake)
o Intel® Celeron® N6210, up to 2.60 GHz
o Intel® Pentium® J6426, up to 3.00 GHz
o Intel Atom® x6413E, up to 3.00 GHz
o Intel Atom® x6425RE, 1.90 GHz
• Intel® UHD Graphics
• LPDDR4 on board memory, max. 8 GB
• Up to 64GB eMMC storage
• 40-pin HAT Connector
• 1x RS232/422 (in Intel Atom® x6413E, Intel Atom® x6425RE SKUs only)
• Supports 5G module via M.2 3042/3052 B key
• Supports AI module or NVMe storage via M.2 2280 M key
• Supports WiFi 5/6 and Bluetooth® via M.2 2230 E key
• Carrier board support for Intel Atom® x6413E, Intel Atom® x6425RE SKUs only
[Media Kit Download]
https://up-board.org/images/UP-Squared-6000-board/UP-Squared-6000_Media_Kit.zip
About AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015. The UP team aims to bring innovation in technology, business models, and integrated solutions. The UP team collaborates with market leaders in different vertical markets to develop integrated solutions and build a large online community to work closely with developers.
Taylor Randolph
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
marketing@up-board.org
