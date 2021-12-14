Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2023 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects

AMES, Iowa –Dec. 14, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $7,679,852 in total funding for 23 separate projects from Iowa’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program. The program was created in 1987 for the purpose of increasing traffic safety on all of Iowa’s roadways. This funding is available for use on city, county, or state roads through an annual application process. The map below shows project locations for FY 2023 TSIP. The complete list of projects can be found on the Iowa DOT Traffic & Safety web page https://iowadot.gov/traffic/Traffic-and-Safety-programs/TSIP/TSIP-Program

Note: If the total project amount listed is greater than the grant amount, the recipient will be responsible to provide additional funding.

