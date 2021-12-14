Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,429 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2023 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects

AMES, Iowa –Dec. 14, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $7,679,852 in total funding for 23 separate projects from Iowa’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program.  The program was created in 1987 for the purpose of increasing traffic safety on all of Iowa’s roadways.  This funding is available for use on city, county, or state roads through an annual application process. The map below shows project locations for FY 2023 TSIP. The complete list of projects can be found on the Iowa DOT Traffic & Safety web page https://iowadot.gov/traffic/Traffic-and-Safety-programs/TSIP/TSIP-Program

 

STIP map

Note: If the total project amount listed is greater than the grant amount, the recipient will be responsible to provide additional funding.

#

Media contact: Jan Laaser-Webb at 515-239-1349 or jan.laaser-webb@iowadot.us.

You just read:

Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2023 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.