Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,429 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Transportation Commission approves 2022 intercity bus projects

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 14, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved more than $1.8 million in grants for three intercity transportation providers for the calendar year 2022 Intercity Bus Program. The Commission approved the funds for nine projects submitted by the following three entities.

  • Burlington Trailways
  • Jefferson Lines
  • City of Fort Dodge

With the current trend in intercity bus transportation moving away from rural connectivity into more urban-to-urban service, these funds play a vital role in keeping rural Iowa connected to other areas within the state of Iowa, the Midwest, and the nation. This funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s 5311(f) program intended to support intercity bus providers that serve communities with less than 20,000 residents.

Ten applications were received this year, requesting a total of $2,357,063, highlighting the important role of this funding. Jefferson Lines received funds to replace two over-the-road coaches and Burlington Trailways received funds to replace one over-the-road coach. New vehicles will replace older buses in their fleets, therefore, lowering overall maintenance costs. The three entities also received funding for marketing of their existing services.

A listing of the individual projects and funding amounts is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website https://iowadot.gov/transit/funding-programs-and-applications/funding-programs.

#

For more information, contact: Rebecca Law at 515-239-1765 or Rebecca.Law@iowadot.us.

You just read:

Iowa Transportation Commission approves 2022 intercity bus projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.