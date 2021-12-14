Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,429 in the last 365 days.

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, December 14

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 14, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-40

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

SO-2022-41

Administrative Rules 761 IAC 135  – Warning Lights on Vehicles or Equipment Not Owned and Operated by the Department When Used in Road Work Zones

Approved

Dave Lorenzen, director, Systems Operations Division, 515-239-1124

TD-2022-42

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Polk County

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-43

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Davenport

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-44

RISE Project Settlement – West Des Moines

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

SO-2022-45

FY 2023 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations

Approved

(Link to news release)

Jan Laaser-Webb, transportation engineer administrator, Traffic & Safety Bureau, 515-239-1349

TD-2022-46

Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program

Approved

(Link to news release)

Rebecca Law, transportation planner 2, Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1765

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Polk County: Up to $2,829,548 from the county share of the RISE Fund and $1,278,871 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in reconstruction of approximately 4,725 feet of NE Broadway Avenue located north of Des Moines. This project is necessary to provide improved access to two lots totaling more than 71 acres for warehousing and industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.

Davenport: Up to $2,940,887 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a modified RISE Local Development project to assist in roadway improvements to Hillandale Road, Research Parkway, Northwest Boulevard, 76th Street, North Division Street and a 1,000-foot acceleration lane on the westbound I-80 on-ramp located on the northwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to a warehouse, distribution and fulfillment center, to be located on the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center property, which is now an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of more than 177 acres. The certification for this site expires October 21, 2026.

You just read:

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, December 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.