I-11 Restrictions Slated For Barrier Rail Painting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – As part of the final phase of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $12.7 million upgrade project along Interstate 11 between Wagon Wheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway, restrictions will be in place this week for barrier rail painting. 

 The work schedule is as follow:

 Wednesday, Dec. 15

 7 AM – 5 PM:  The left lane on northbound and southbound I-11 will be closed between approximately College and Horizon drives.

 Thursday, Dec. 17

 7 AM – 5 PM:  The right lane on northbound and southbound I-11 between College and Horizon drives will be closed.

 Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

 

