Isaac Rogers Named Director of North Piedmont CRV Facility

The N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Isaac Rogers the new director of the North Piedmont Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lexington.

Rogers had been the associate warden for programs at Dan River Prison Work Farm in Blanch since 2018.

“Director Rogers has devoted his career to meaningful programs to rehabilitate offenders, to better prepare them for successful lives on the completion of their prison sentences,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He is a welcome addition to the men and women who run our prison facilities with care and compassion.”

In his new position, Rogers is responsible for all operations at the North Piedmont facility, which houses adult female offenders.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

The CRV centers utilize dormitory-style housing similar to a minimum-security prison. Probation officers and case managers work closely with offenders as they progress through treatment and programming, including cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse interventions, employment readiness and life skills training.

Under the Justice Reinvestment Act, violations of probation that involve committing new crimes or absconding can still result in revocation of probation, activation of the suspended prison sentence and incarceration in the regular prison population. Technical violators, including those who miss appointments, curfews or fail drug tests, can serve two 90-day CRV periods before they face probation revocation and return to prison

A veteran employee to state government, Rogers began his career with the Department of Public Safety in 1997 as a correctional officer at the Caswell Correctional Center in Blanch.

In 2003, he was promoted to case manager and seven years later was promoted again, to programs supervisor.

Rogers was tapped to be the program director at Caswell Correctional in 2016 and two years later was named associate warden for programs at Dan River Prison Work Farm.

He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University and holds an advanced corrections certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission.

Rogers has completed the Department of Public Safety’s PEAK performance leadership and management training and has been an active member of the North Carolina Correctional Association since 2006.