CerviFit Neck Strengthening System Provides a Home-Based Physical Therapy Solution for Veterans Suffering from Neck Pain
Faced with long wait times at the VA and chronic pain, the makers of Cervifit resolve to address this deserving population.
It is time that 'Thank You for your service' means more than just words but quantifiable actions.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each morning without fail, United States Marine Corps Veteran, Javier Duarte, Sergeant Major (Ret.), wakes up with neck and back pain, a stark reminder of 24 plus years of honorable service to his country. Due to years of rigorous training and multiple deployments, Duarte’s body needs medical care. Sustaining multiple injuries several times to his head and neck region during combat training and later during combat operations, the decorated 2010 Marine of the year is not the first Veteran that South Florida Neurologist Dr. Jeffrey Steinberg assessed.
“Line serving combat veterans and aviators seem to all have some similar injuries or pathologies, and those are cervical and lumbar musculoskeletal pains. Their bodies are being asked to do things that we civilians could never imagine. These include exposure to high GZ in high-performance jet aircraft as well as wearing heavy Kevlar body and head armor in the 110-degree desert heat with tremendous strain on their neck and backs,” says Dr. Steinberg. The veterans that Dr. Steinberg attends to are not a small subset, but part of a large population.
According to VA.gov, “Neck pain is a common presenting complaint both in primary care and rehabilitation setting.[1] The yearly prevalence of neck pain is estimated at 30%-50%, and lifetime prevalence is estimated at two-thirds.[2][3]. Further, the report goes on to say that the most common neck pain is musculoskeletal.[1][3][4][5] and Patients with persistent neck pain should be referred to Physical Therapy (PT) for evaluation and treatment. A 2014 review found the best functional and quality of life outcomes were PT programs utilizing active strengthening.”
These statistics now make perfect sense since Duarte has waited an average of two months for physical therapy due to overcapacity and delays caused by COVID-19, all of which add to the wait times at the Miami VA hospital. Duarte sustained more injuries during his wait time to be seen by a physical therapist and began to have migraines and balance issues. Because of wait times and COVID-19 on the rise, Dr. Steinberg prescribed the CerviFit teletherapy product for home use.
Manufactured in South Florida, the CerviFit is an evidence-based, home neck strengthening and conditioning device that allows the patient remote access to a physical therapist via a secure two-way video connection.
“We have had a tremendous patient response to the device with COVID dramatically shifting consumer preference to home-based physical therapy,” says company founder Alan Philipson.
“The device, which is covered by Workers Comp and Auto insurance for whiplash and soft tissue injuries, has made a profound impact in the life of several veterans,” Duarte included.
Now, the CerviFit neck strengthening and conditioning system is more accessible than ever to government customers such as Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers, the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). They have partnered with Lovell Government Services, a CVE-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based out of Pensacola, FL. In 2020 and 2021, Lovell was ranked on Inc. 5000’s “Fastest Growing Privately Owned American Companies,” #3 and #39, respectively. In 2021, they took the number one spot as the fastest-growing business in Government Services. Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical suppliers to bring innovative technology, like the CerviFit, to Veteran and military patient populations. Soon, government customers will be able to purchase the CerviFit on all major contract vehicles: the DLA’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and GSA Advantage.
“It is our hope that our device can serve the Veteran population and others like Javier Duarte. These Veterans deserved improved access to care and not wait times", said Mr. Philipson. Duarte could not bear the pain nor its effects on daily life. While the retired Sergeant Major still suffers from his injuries, CerviFit has given him hope and mobility to enjoy life with his wife and children.
“It is time that 'Thank You for your service' means more than just words but quantifiable actions,” concludes Mr. Philipson.
