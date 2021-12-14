Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 14, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 14 include the following:

Monday, December 13 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak at Grand Opening of The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health, The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health, 187 W. Broad Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable event, Palm Beach, FL.

Tuesday, December 14 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Darlington County Economic Summit, Coker University, 300 E. College Avenue, Performing Arts Building, Hartsville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 6, 2021, included:

Monday, December 6

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Anderson County Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:17 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:22 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:15 PM: Media availability.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the annual First Family’s Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Adjutant General Van McCarty joined the South Carolina National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services for a ceremony to recognize “A Tree for the Fallen” to honor South Carolina’s fallen service members and their families, Governor’s Office hallway, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:54 PM: Agency call.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

Wednesday, December 8

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Superintendent Molly Spearman and the Department of Education in recognizing Coding at the Capitol, Columbia High School, 1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia, S.C.

12:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to recognize the agency’s bicentennial and mental health services, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

5:16 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Thursday, December 9

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an announcement on rural broadband expansion in Cherokee County, Cherokee County Administration Building, 110 Railroad Ave, Gaffney, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Friday, December 10

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Tom Posey, South Carolina Educational Television, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

