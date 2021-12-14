DELAWARE REAL ESTATE LEADER CAPANO RESIDENTIAL EXPANDS HOLDINGS INTO PENNSYLVANIA

Ouartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and wood plank flooring are features of The Reserve on Forge apartments, set to open early 2022.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capano Residential has expanded holdings into Pennsylvania through a partnership with Eland Downe Townhomes and the development of the Reserve On Forge and The Reserve At Steelpointe apartment dwellings, all located in Phoenixville, PA.

Set on 50 sprawling acres of meticulously landscaped grounds with sidewalks throughout, Eland Downe's two- and three-bedroom townhomes offer several unique floor plans, an indoor swimming pool and fitness center. The nearby 108-unit Reserve On Forge is set to open in 2022, featuring open floor plans, upgraded finishes and fixtures, entertainment kitchens with an island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood plank floor throughout. Lastly, The Reserve At Steelpointe proposes 240 units featuring a 10,000 sq ft amenity space, multimedia club room, library, conservatory with views of the French Creek, pool with sundeck and a state of the art fitness club with private fitness studio.

All three communities are located within two miles of Downtown Phoenixville shopping and restaurants, and minutes from King of Prussia, 1-76, Routes 202,422 and the PA Turnpike. Proximity to universities and Philadelphia offer ample employment opportunities for future residents.

Owner and operator Louis Capano Ill states "We partnered with Phoenixville in the interest of replicating the trendsetting residences we have developed in Delaware and Florida as well as satisfying what we believe to be a specific need in the market. The Phoenixville area provides us with a unique opportunity for a suburban feel with urban walkability that tailors directly to the preferred lifestyle of our target demographic."

Capano Residential is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with a portfolio encompassing 6000+ multi-family apartment residences with an additional 2000+ in development.