Precision Tool Recently Invested in a Faro Arm to Expand and Enhance their Machining Capabilities

Adding a coordinate measuring machine (CMM) to their shop floor, Precision Tool offers reverse engineering, automated inspection, and advanced modeling.

OIL CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Precision Tool serves the greater Pittsburg and Western PA area with an assortment of CNC machining capabilities. Their recent purchase of Faro computerized inspection equipment adds laser scanning capabilities for reverse engineering parts, precision 3-D modeling, and automating the inspection process to ensure consistent quality and dimensional accuracy.

Faro Arms are one of the most sought-after names in portable measurement arms, making this purchase a smart long-term investment in their in-house capabilities. These manufacturing tools can perform quality inspections, CAD comparisons, dimensional analysis, tool certification, reverse engineering, and more. Implemented into their production processes, the Faro Arm will ensure all large part machining, connecting rod machining, and horizontal boring services they offer are carried out according to strict quality standards. Additionally, the Faro Arm will aid in complex custom parts machining, and help ensure they meet stringent dimensional tolerances.

Consistent investment in the latest equipment is one of the many ways Precision Tool aims to provide the best possible machining services –all under one roof. With a keen eye on the latest technology trends, they are quick to invest in the very best equipment that serves a distinct advantage for their business. The Faro Arm CMM was the perfect addition to their robust machine shop floor.

About Precision Tool – Oil City: Founded in 1946, Precision Tool has emerged as one of the leading large part machine shops surrounding Pittsburg, PA. Over the past 75 years in the industry, we have machined top-quality parts for industries like Oil and Gas, Power Generation, and Nuclear Power. Through continuous investment in our processes and equipment, we have helped facilitate many large-scale projects from start to finish, with a great deal of collaboration with our clients every step of the way. Boasting an 18,000 square foot facility, we have large horizontal boring mills and mid-size vertical machining centers capable of producing a wide-array of machined parts. Give us a call today, or visit our website to request a free quote.