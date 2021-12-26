Making Pain Relief and Stress Management More Effective Using Naturia Plus

Naturia Plus delivers effective cannabinoid products with clinically proven, patent-pending, organic technology.

Naturia Plus is delivering the world’s most effective cannabinoid products with clinically proven, patent-pending, organic technology.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by a trio of cannabis, hemp, and pharmaceutical industry experts, OP Innovates developed Naturia Plus. Naturia+ is a patent-pending delivery system that organically improves bioavailability the way Mother Nature intended.

“We like to say that products created with Naturia+ are better, faster, stronger, and last longer,” said Keith Butler, CEO in charge of formulations at OP Innovates, in a recent interview with Anavii. “Naturia+ uses a pathway invented by evolution which allows cannabinoid compounds to more easily and quickly cross into the bloodstream,” he told Anavii. “People who try hemp products made with our technology report feeling them take effect faster, and they feel stronger and longer-lasting effects too.”

It all comes down to the science of something called bioavailability. Bioavailability is a measure of how much of any given substance can enter our blood after ingestion.

“Cannabinoids like CBD are fat-soluble, not water-soluble, and human bodies are mostly water,” says Keith. “As a result, less than 15% of CBD we ingest orally makes it into our blood under normal circumstances.”

Naturia+ offers a simple solution to a complex problem and that makes these products worth trying.