Anavii Market Founder Jason Amatucci Talks Hemp Industry & Wellness

Anavii Market founder Jason Amatucci

Anavii Market and Virginia Hemp Coalition founder, Jason Amatucci, sheds some light on what it’s like working in the hemp and wellness industry.

KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anavii Market and Virginia Hemp Coalition founder, Jason Amatucci, sheds some light on what it’s like working in the hemp industry and how they are building quality products focused on wellness.

“My reasoning for founding Anavii Market with Annie in 2018 was that at that time the hemp industry and the nation were starting to drum up a huge buzz around CBD and other cannabinoids and we knew the 2018 Farm Bill would be legalizing hemp and all its end products soon because we were directly working on making it happen. In those days there was little clarity and transparency in the marketplace with customers not knowing which CBD was legit and which was not.

"Annie and I would read extensive studies about how the majority of brands in the marketplace were mislabeled or misrepresented, and some products even had dangerous levels of toxins. So we wanted to be the leaders of the best quality third-party verified lab-tested hemp products so that we could provide the safest and most effective products to the people who needed them the most.”

"Anavii Market is one of the most trusted names in hemp products because of its reputation, third-party verified CBD, and friendly customer service.

“We took and still take our mission of promoting the American hemp industry and helping folks get the healing and relief they need to offset their stressors in life very seriously. It took guts and courage to embark on this journey as many people back then tried to say hemp was still illegal or that you couldn’t rightfully sell CBD or even ship it in the mail across the nation. None of that fear-based misunderstanding of Federal law was true then and it’s still not true today.

"Our mission at Anavii continues on daily, lighting the way so that the people have the right to produce, sell and consume safe and effective hemp products as they see fit.”