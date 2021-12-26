Submit Release
Anavii Market Pushes Limits on Health & Wellness with Natural Protein Powder

Anavii Market, one of the most trusted names in hemp products & CBD is changing the game and bringing hemp hearts protein powder direct to those focused on their health & wellness.

Anavii’s Hemp Hearts Protein Powder gives you 70% protein and is packed with 9 amino acids.

Anavii Market is changing the game and bringing hemp hearts protein powder direct to those focused on their health & wellness.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 -- Hemp Protein powder has become a staple in wellness diets for the health-conscious including vegans/vegetarians, athletes, gym-goers, chefs, and everyday families. Anavii's Hemp Hearts Protein Powder gives you 70% protein and is packed with 9 amino acids. The powder does not have a distinct flavor like other proteins sometimes do, this makes it perfect for adding to anything you like without being constrained by a specific flavor profile.

Product Specifications:

-Anavii Health's Hemp Protein powder contains 240 grams of protein in each resealable pouch. (Each 5 tablespoon serving provides 15 grams of protein.)
-Hemp hearts
-Vegan plant protein
-Non-GMO
-Gluten-Free
-Keto-friendly
-Unflavored

When it comes to stress, pain, and your overall health and being, Anavii Market has the products to help you feel great and be yourself. Anavii’s goal is to provide products that aid you in your wellness journey.

