Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon

COLUMBIA, S.C.  Immediately following the indictment of Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-42, suspending Lemon from office and appointing former Bennettsville Chief of Police Larry McNeil to serve as interim sheriff until Lemon is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election. 

McNeil, 68, served as the Bennettsville Cheif of Police from 2000 to 2016 and most recently served as the S.C. Department of Social Services Director of Employee Safety and Law Enforcement Liaison until earlier this year. 

-###-

