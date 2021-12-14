New Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Outdoors at Discovery Green®

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green: Outdoor ice skating under the Downtown Houston skyline! Pixar Putt is at Discovery Green through March 20, 2022 Discovery Green: What will you discover?

Discovery Green, the 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston, is a popular spot for family and friends to spend time outdoors during the holiday season.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Green, the 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston, is a popular spot for family and friends to spend time together outdoors during the holiday season. This winter there’s something for everyone of all ages. Discovery Green is open and free to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.Pixar Putt, the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience opens Dec. 17 and features 18 fun, interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Houston is only the second city to host the popular pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience and was chosen as Pixar Putt’s next location due to its young, hip, and diverse population. Open daily during the holidays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green features daily activities, including Skate with Santa nights on Thursdays and themed music nights with DJs spinning your favorite hits. While the weather in Houston most likely won’t hit freezing, you can still have a cool time outdoor ice skating under the downtown skyline. Other activities, like a holiday-themed Bank of America’s Screen on the Green and free fitness classes sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors means there’s always something new to discover at Discovery Green.Make a “staycation” out of it with a holiday package from Hilton Americas-Houston and get into the holiday spirit with included tickets to Green Mountain Energy Ice rink, breakfast, Wi-Fi and a holiday cookie upon check-in. Book online https://bit.ly/35KXLsb or by using promo code P9.The Grove Houston is offering spiked, artisan hot chocolates including Santa’s Nightcap and the Mint for $15 each and featuring Valrhona chocolate, cream. and premium liquor, topped with homemade whipped cream. or homemade marshmallows with a house-made cookie on the side. A nonalcoholic version is also available for $8. The Lake House offers mulled wine, hot chocolate, and S’mores during the holiday season. Purchases made at The Grove and The Lake House help support free programming at Discovery Green.DAILY EVENTS:Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery GreenDaily, through Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022Monday–Thursday 5 p.m. –10 p.m.Friday 5 p.m. –11 p.m.Saturday & HISD School Holidays* 11 a.m.–11 p.m.Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m.–11 p.m.Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve 11 a.m.–7 p.m.Christmas Day & New Year’s Day 1 p.m. –7 p.m.Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) 11 a.m.–10 p.m.*HISD School Holidays are (Dec. 22-31; Jan. 17)Tickets are $15 + tax and include skate rental. Reservation slots and tickets are available to purchase at www.discoverygreen.com/ice Pixar PuttDec. 17 through Mar. 20Monday-Friday* 3 p.m.—10 p.m.Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.—10 p.m.Last entry is at 8:30 p.m.*Holiday hoursDecember 20-30 10 a.m. —10 p.m.Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve 11 a.m.–7 p.m.Christmas Day & New Year’s Day 1 p.m. –7 p.m.Pixar Putt After DarkThursdays – Sundays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.Ages 18 and over only on the courseTickets are $27.50 - $32.50. They are available to purchase at www.pixarputt.com Mosaic of LightDaily through Feb. 27Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO consists of 24 sculptures made of laser cut metal. The site-specific display is placed along the Brown Promenade and hung from the voluminous oak trees. During the day the sculptures are gold jewels, which glisten in the sunlight. At dusk and beyond, the glowing structures create light, and dancing shadows give them an expansive presence that interacts with visitors and the surrounding environment.FULL CALENDAR OF EVENTS AVAILABLE AT www.discoverygreen.com/events ABOUT DISCOVERY GREENDiscovery Green is a highly acclaimed 12-acre park created by a public-private partnership between the City of Houston and the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy in downtown Houston, Texas. Since opening in April 2008, the park has welcomed more than 13.5 million visitors. Discovery Green features sprawling lawns, a one-acre lake, an interactive fountain, a playground, public art installations, gardens and an allée of century-old live oaks. The Discovery Green Conservancy works with hundreds of programming partners to present more than 700 artistic, musical, educational, family-friendly and health-focused events each year, most of which are presented free to the public. The park also features two on-site restaurants, the award-winning destination restaurant The Grove and the fast-casual The Lake House café, providing visitors with an array of dining options. As a nonprofit organization, the Conservancy raises all the funds needed for the programming that Houstonians enjoy through contributions from park users, foundations and sponsors. For more information, please visit www.discoverygreen.com

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green