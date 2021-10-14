Discovery Green® announces opening date of Green Mountain Energy Ice and a busy winter season of programming
Celebrate the season by ice skating outdoors in the heart of downtown Houston
Skating under the lights of downtown Houston at Discovery Green is one of those traditions that makes living here so wonderful. We are excited to welcome families back to the Green Mountain Energy Ice”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Green, the 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston, announces Green Mountain Energy Ice will open for the winter season beginning Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 30, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 5, 2021 and are $15 plus tax per person. Price includes skate rental. Sales go to support Discovery Green Conservancy, a nonprofit that maintains the park and provides free cultural programming.
“Skating under the twinkling lights of downtown Houston at Discovery Green is one of those magical traditions that makes living in this city so wonderful. We are so excited to welcome families back to the Green Mountain Energy Ice,” said park president Barry Mandel.
This year, to celebrate the ice-skating rink’s return, Discovery Green Conservancy is throwing a Frostival on Nov. 12, 2021 from 5 – 10 p.m. Houston artist Reverend Butter will begin carving an ice sculpture with a chainsaw at 6:30 p.m. and a live performance by the band Sir Woman will be from 8 – 9 p.m. The first 50 skaters skate for free and Forever Green Members skate for free from 5 – 7 p.m.
Popular events at Green Mountain Energy Ice such as themed skate nights, Storybook Stars including Santa, and DJ nights are also making a comeback this season. Cheap Skate Nights offer families discount tickets on select Mondays and $2 discounts will be offered to people who wear Houston sports jerseys on Wednesdays all season long.
“Green Mountain Energy’s partnership with Discovery Green is based on our shared commitment to the sustainable and efficient use of resources,” said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager for Green Mountain Energy. “We are honored to extend our commitment to sustainability as our community celebrates this holiday season by powering the ice rink with 100 percent renewable energy.”
Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green is operated by a Houston-based company, Ice Rink Events. The ice is created and maintained with equipment powered by 100 percent renewable clean energy provided by Green Mountain Energy and uses water recycled from Kinder Lake.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists outdoor activity as a less risky way of gathering. With that in mind the following safety procedures and protocols will be followed to further minimize the risk associated with COVID-19:
• Tickets must be purchased online in advance, with a specific reservation time, to reduce person-to-person contact. (Certain discounts only apply to tickets purchased in-person. Guests may have to wait if their desired skate time is full.)
• Only skaters and one non-skating parent/guardian are allowed into the ice rink venue.
• Ice rink capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.
• Hand sanitizer will be available for guests throughout the venue.
• High-touch points and equipment will be frequently disinfected.
• Ice rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring.
Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green
Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
Hours of Operation
Monday–Thursday 5–10 p.m.
Friday 5–11 p.m.
Saturday & HISD School Holidays* 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Christmas Day & New Year’s Day 1–7 p.m.
Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
*HISD School Holidays are (Nov. 22-26; Dec. 22-31; Jan. 17)
TICKETS
Available to purchase beginning Nov. 5, 2021, at www.discoverygreen.com/ice
• $15 + tax admission, skate rental included
• Cheap Skate Mondays: $8 + tax, skate rental included
DISCOUNTS
Green Mountain Energy customers and employees, Bank of America customers and employees, and Forever Green Members (up to 5 family members) eligible for $13 discounted online purchases. Proof of current billing, employee identification or Forever Green Membership card required for entry. First responders and military receive $2 discount for up to 5 people; must show valid I.D.; discount on tickets purchased in person only.
SKATING EVENTS
Frostival featuring Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green
Friday, Nov. 12,
5 – 10 p.m.
Enjoy the crisp winter air on the ice opening night! The first 50 skaters in line skate for free. (Don’t purchase tickets ahead of time.) Forever Green Members skip the line and skate for free 5 – 7 p.m. (Maximum 5 family members.) Reverend Butter will craft an ice sculpture with his trusty chainsaw beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sir Woman will perform from 8 – 9 p.m.
FULL LINEUP OF DAILY EVENTS:
ABOUT GREEN MOUNTAIN ENERGY
Green Mountain Energy Company is the nation’s longest serving renewable energy retailer and believes in using wind, sun and water for good. The company was founded in 1997 with a simple mission: to change the way power is made. Green Mountain offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity products from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Green Mountain customers have collectively helped avoid more than 90 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. To learn more about Green Mountain, visit greenmountainenergy.com.
ABOUT DISCOVERY GREEN
Discovery Green is a highly acclaimed 12-acre park created by a public-private partnership between the City of Houston and the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy in downtown Houston, Texas. Since opening in April 2008, the park has welcomed more than 15 million visitors. Discovery Green features sprawling lawns, a one-acre lake, an interactive fountain, a playground, public art installations, gardens and an allée of century-old live oaks. The Discovery Green Conservancy works with hundreds of programming partners to present artistic, musical, educational, family-friendly and health-focused events each year, most of which are presented free to the public. The park also features two on-site restaurants, the award-winning destination restaurant The Grove and the fast-casual The Lake House, providing visitors with an array of dining options. As a nonprofit organization, the Conservancy raises all the funds needed for the programming.
