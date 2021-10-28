Discovery Green®, with Support From PNC Bank, Presents Mosaic of Light by Hybycozo This Winter
This winter, discover new ways of seeing shape, light and shadow with the immersive art experience: Mosaic of Light at Discovery Green.
What makes this installation so unique is the artists designed the site-specific pieces with input from the community. There’s no better metaphor for Houston’s diverse culture than a ‘mosaic of light’”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, discover new ways of seeing shape, light and shadow with the immersive art experience: Mosaic of Light by artist collective HYBYCOZO at Discovery Green. The installation will be on view daily during park hours from Nov. 12, 2021, through Feb. 27, 2022. A full schedule of related programming and activations, including weekly music events and workshops, is made possible by Mosaic of Light programming sponsor PNC Bank.
— Barry Mandel, president of Discovery Green Conservancy
Commissioned by the Discovery Green Conservancy’s Public Art Committee, Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO consists of 23 sculptures made of laser cut metal. The site-specific display will be placed along the Brown Promenade, or hung from the voluminous oak trees, and illuminated from within at night. During the day the sculptures are gold jewels, which glisten in the sunlight. At dusk and beyond, the glowing structures create light, and dancing shadows give them an expansive presence that interacts with visitors and the surrounding environment. HYBYCOZO, located in Oakland, Calif., is a design studio created by two artists, Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk, who use patterns to create larger-than-life sculptures celebrating geometric forms.
The installation includes two locally oriented pieces designed with imagery from Houstonians’ answers to the question: What shapes evoke Houston? Replies included everything from grackles to SLAB cars and, of course, freeways. HYBYCOZO chose magnolias, the Texas star, the Mexican art of papel picado and the geometry of the city’s architecture. Visitors will find many surprises hidden in the light and shadows of the pieces.
“For more than 13 years, Discovery Green has been shining a light on the diversity of traditions that exist in Houston. What makes this installation so unique is the artists designed the site-specific pieces with input from the community. There’s no better metaphor for Houston’s diverse culture than a ‘mosaic of light,’” said Barry Mandel, president of Discovery Green Conservancy.
Visitors are invited to share their experiences using the hashtag #mosaicoflight.
“Houston is such a vibrant and diverse city,” said Julie Young Sudduth, PNC regional president for Houston. “This is due—in no small part—to organizations like Discovery Green that are incredibly intentional about their programming. We are honored to sponsor programming for the magnificent Mosaic of Light show, which serves as a shining example of what makes this city so special.”
Artists will be in Houston for the installation Nov. 6, through Nov. 11, and are available for interviews. Contact Frankie Ortega to schedule. More information is available at www.discoverygreen.com/mosaic. Images and press kit are available at https://discoverygreen.co/mosaic.
RELATED PROGRAMMING:
Mosaic Music Lounge sponsored by PNC Bank
Fridays, Nov. 11, 2021 – Feb. 27, 2022, 6 – 9 p.m.
(Except Dec. 3, 24, and 31, 2021 and Jan. 14, 2022)
Hess Deck
Mosaic Music Lounge sponsored by PNC Bank overlooking Mosaic of Light is the perfect place to get your weekend started. DJ Sun curates the roster of Featured DJs. Creative cocktails are available for purchase.
Family Art Workshops sponsored by PNC Bank
Explore the hidden dimensions of light and shadow in these interactive workshops sponsored by PNC Bank.
Young Writers Workshops with WITS
Saturday, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – Noon
Discovery Green and Mosaic of Light provide the inspiration; you provide the imagination! Writers in the schools leads outdoor writing workshops for kids, ages 7 – 12. Sponsored by PNC Bank.
3D Pattern-Making with Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
Saturday, Jan. 8, 1– 3 p.m.
Join Houston Center for Contemporary Craft for a fun, pattern inspired, three-dimensional cut-out craft. All supplies are provided. Sponsored by PNC Bank.
Creative Kids with The Orange Show
Saturday, Feb. 12, 1– 3 p.m.
Kids can embrace their creative side with a hands-on art experience using simple materials and found objects, led by The Orange Show. All supplies are provided. For children ages 6 and older. (Limit of 48 participants.) Sponsored by PNC Bank.
Discovery Green’s art programming is made possible in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. Professional services are provided by the Weingarten Art Group. Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO is part of the Discovery Green Conservancy’s Public Art Program—overseen by the Public Art Committee, chaired by Judy Nyquist—which has, for more than 10 years, enriched visitor experiences with numerous temporary exhibitions as well as several signature permanent pieces.
ABOUT PNC BANK
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
ABOUT DISCOVERY GREEN
Discovery Green is a highly acclaimed 12-acre park created by a public-private partnership between the City of Houston and the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy in downtown Houston, Texas. Since opening in April 2008, the park has welcomed more than 15 million visitors. Discovery Green features sprawling lawns, a one-acre lake, an interactive fountain, a playground, public art installations, gardens and an allée of century-old live oaks. The Discovery Green Conservancy works with hundreds of programming partners to present artistic, musical, educational, family-friendly, and health-focused events each year, most of which are presented free to the public. The park also features two on-site restaurants, the award-winning destination restaurant The Grove and the fast-casual The Lake House, providing visitors with an array of dining options. As a nonprofit organization, the Conservancy raises all the funds needed for the programming that Houstonians enjoy. For more information, please visit www.discoverygreen.com.
Frankie Ortega
Discovery Green Conservancy
+1 713-800-4711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other