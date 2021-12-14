NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) today selected winners for the first NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest. A total of 856 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran from Nov. 3-30.

Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the snowplow.

2021 NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest winners:

Bismarck District: Darth Blader

Devils Lake District: Blizzard Wizard

Dickinson District: Plowasaurus Rex

Fargo District: Below Zero Hero

Grand Forks District: Storming Norman

Minot District: Truck Norris

Valley City District: Orange Thunder

Williston District: Plowzilla

Citizens had the opportunity to submit snowplow name ideas for a snowplow in the district where they live. Snowplow names submitted for each district were narrowed down by district employees and the overall winners were chosen by all NDDOT employees.

"The turnout for our first Name-A-Plow Contest was outstanding,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a name and thank you to the snowplow operators who keep our roads safe during the winter. Winter safety is a team activity - North Dakotans can do their part by driving cautiously around plows.”

Follow these tips to help reach your destination safely:

Know before you go - Download the ND Roads app and visit travel.nd.gov for the latest road information.

Slow down and drive according to the conditions.

Stay back from snowplows as they are often throwing sand and salt material.

Know where the plow is on the roadway. It could be in either lane or on the shoulder.

Passing a snowplow can be dangerous. If you do choose to pass a plow, be careful and never drive through white-out conditions caused by cross winds or plowing snow.

-###-