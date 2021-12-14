Nevada Department of Transportation Offers Winter Driving Safety Tips

RENO, Nev. – With winter weather in northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to travel safely and avoid unnecessary trips during inclement weather.

Statewide, more than 900 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. Many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting. In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.

Winter Preparation

NDOT begins annual winter preparations in August by readying more than 80 snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across northwestern Nevada. Nearly 31,000 cubic yards of salt and sand have been stockpiled in the area, to be used on winter roads for increased traction and safety. The sand is combined with salt and wetted with brine to create more dense sand that keeps roads ice-free at lower temperatures and will not as easily bounce off roadway surfaces.

As storms move in, NDOT maintenance personnel closely monitor professional meteorological forecasts detailing wind, rain, snow, ice and other weather on state roads. Staff also utilize more than 50 Road Weather Information System meteorological stations located along northwestern Nevada roadways to provide detailed reports of current air and pavement temperature, as well as moisture. The updated weather readings help pinpoint precise sections of roads needing brine, salt and sand or snow removal.

During major winter storms, crews work in 12-hour shifts, rotating personnel to provide 24 hour-a-day snow removal.

Like many public and private employers, NDOT is experiencing staffing shortages for highway maintenance workers. NDOT will remain dedicated to keeping highways safe for drivers by first prioritizing snow removal on major thoroughfares such as interstates. The department will also bring in available snowplow operators from other areas of the state to augment snow removal during regional winter storms. Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during winter storms. While NDOT will work to provide the same level of snow removal as in previous years, motorists should also anticipate slower travel times and the potential of reduced highway snow removal.

Updated state road conditions, including winter road closures and incidents, are available by dialing “511” or logging on to nvroads.com before driving. Drivers can also view live traffic cameras and sign up for free traffic alerts for their state road commute.

Winter Driving Safety

Winter driving safety tips are available at dot.nv.gov/winter.