Announcing the GovTech 100 Companies for 2022

A compendium of companies focused on making a difference and selling to state and local governments
Gov tech as a market is having an ‘App Store’ moment enabling government agencies to rapidly procure the best solutions to solve their most pressing challenges.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology magazine has released its annual “GovTech 100”—a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference and selling to state and local governments.
Gov tech has earned recognition as its own market segment through the work of a growing number of companies – and the investors that back them – in helping governments perform mission-critical work while serving their communities more effectively. The seventh annual GovTech 100 analysis highlights the explosive growth of the gov tech market and the underlying drivers of the market’s energy.
“The GovTech 100 for 2022 exemplify the potential of public and private-sector collaboration to catalyze innovation. Each of the GovTech 100 provide critical capabilities to help state and local agencies navigate uncertainty and reimagine the way they deliver services to their constituents,” said e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Haisler, who is heavily involved in the list’s creation.
Among the companies new to the list this year are Aclima, who offers a platform and network of sensors collecting detailed data on air quality and emissions at hyperlocal levels, and Government Brands, whose cloud-based contactless payment services for government process more than 27 million payments annually.
Investors are also increasingly helping gov tech companies unlock their growth potential and achieve national scale with available capital at all stages of growth. The GovTech 100 for 2022 collectively raised over $4 billion in funding, according to Crunchbase Pro, with 515 unique investors in these companies and a total of 275 rounds of funding.
“This past year saw record high mergers and acquisitions in the gov tech space, including the combination of two well-established companies through Tyler Technology’s acquisition of NIC, further validating the maturity of the market. Gov tech as a market is having an ‘App Store’ moment enabling government agencies to rapidly procure the best solutions to solve their most pressing challenges.” said Haisler.
A full list of the companies recognized in the GovTech 100 can be found at www.govtech.com/100. You can keep up with Government Technology’s expanding market coverage at http://www.govtech.com/biz.
About Government Technology | www.govtech.com
Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government.
