1212 GATEWAY SKINCARE CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY AND ANNOUNCES EXCITING NEW PLANS FOR ENHANCED SERVICES AND PRODUCTS
Brand launches 12 days of giveaways to help fans celebrate one of the industry’s fastest growing cosmetics companiesSANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1212 Gateway skincare, established by influencer and YouTube influencer Catherine McBroom on December 12, 2020, has announced a renewed focus for the brand’s second year. The brand is among the skincare industry’s fastest growing with a focus on eco-friendly products and packaging and natural products that provide real results for users.
"Our first year sales greatly exceeded our expectations,” said co-founder Catherine McBroom who serves as the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Despite a few challenges that many startups encounter, we have been able to overcome and learn from those issues so we can ensure our customers are 100% satisfied with our service and our product quality. We’ve done a deep dive into our product formulations that serve as a gateway for anyone who is serious about naturally derived, quality skincare.”
1212 Gateway is celebrating its first year of success by thanking loyal customers with a “12 Days of Christmas'' giveaway. In the new year, the brand will launch a robust loyalty program for customers that will offer customers a chance to obtain discounts but also to earn points towards donations to their favorite charities. “In early 2022, we’ll be making a number of announcements about our unique Glowcoins that will become iconic in the skincare industry, as well as an opportunity for crypto shoppers, and most importantly, we’ll be launching some new, much-requested products,” said McBroom.
The brand is especially focused on its commitment to a clean standard, striving to reach the skincare industry’s highest accolades for responsible and transparent companies.
McBroom is among a growing community of successful female entrepreneurs who have been recognized for their business success with balancing a family. “This is truly a family business,” according to McBroom. “This is my passion project but it’s the love and support of my family, and my fans, that inspires me to excel.”
1212 Gateway has embraced a best practices approach to its business. “We’ve spent the past few months focusing on renewed quality control efforts,” said Hardip Kalsi, the company’s Chief Science Officer. “From ensuring that our formulations are on point, to sourcing sustainably farmed ingredients, to ensuring high quality packaging and shipping, we really want everyone to have a great experience with us.”
The brand’s products currently include a Vitamin GalaxSEA Overnight Face Gel Mask, Orchid Lip Sleeping Mask, Starry Nights Ritual, Deep Hydration Self-Care Ritual, Sunset Ritual, Fountain of Youth Ritual, GalaxSEA Foaming Cleanser, Starseed Eye Cream, Sunray Beauty Oil, and Marigold Lip Balm. The products incorporate natural and sustainably sourced ingredients including olives, sugar, coconut, shea butter, pumpkin seed oil, oatmeal, and many more. These naturally derived base ingredients are then combined with proven active ingredients such as coenzyme Q10, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and soy and rice peptides. The brand utilizes EU approved colorants, fragrances and preservatives, and packaging is made from recyclable materials, while striving to make impactful changes with every new product.
About 1212 Gateway
1212 Gateway Skincare is a sustainable skin care brand. The products are naturally-derived and sourced from vendors that share its commitment to sustainable sourcing of raw materials, and an environmentally forward thinking mindset. 1212 Gateway uses ingredients that meet standards set forth by the EU, and it strives to use recyclable packaging wherever possible. To learn more, visit https://1212gateway.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/1212gateway/.
