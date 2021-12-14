PRIMER: Arizona’s Commitment To Breaking Down Barriers For Veterans

Arizona is dedicated to putting veterans first, as they have put their nation first. Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, the state has committed to eliminating barriers to work for veterans. With one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Arizona connects these national heroes with jobs, provides housing resources and opens training opportunities.

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (ADVS), under the direction of Colonel Wanda Wright, leads the nation in veteran support programs. View a video of Director Wright talking about these programs HERE.

“They served their nation, they raised their right hand and took an oath. We want to make sure they have everything they need to have a good quality of life,” said Director Wright.

Veteran Toolkit Program The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, Arizona Housing Coalition and [email protected] partnered in 2017 to support unemployed veterans and help them get the items they need for the first day of work. Veterans often reported being ready to work, but needed the simple things to get them prepared. The Toolkit assists veterans in obtaining transportation, clothing and other tools for success.

Be Connected Be Connected is a statewide effort to strengthen access to support and resources for Arizona’s service members, veterans, families and helpers. The early intervention program assists veterans in the early days of their struggles with resource navigation, peer support, behavioral health services and more. The Career Navigation portion provides resume coaching, interview preparation and career counseling.

Arizona State Veteran Homes Arizona is dedicated to providing veterans a safe place to live and enjoy a high quality of life. The state’s two current veterans homes in Phoenix and Tucson have a combined 320 beds. With two more homes under construction in Yuma and Flagstaff, the state’s veterans will have expanded access to skilled nursing and rehabilitative care.

