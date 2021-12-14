Helpful suggestions from Santa’s Helpers for finding the best gifts to give (or get) this holiday season!
Affordable and creative gift ideas that are sure to wow even the difficult-to-buy-for people on your list this year.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As holiday shopping ramps into high gear, Santa’s helpers have shared some of the top tips for sourcing the best gifts for even the most difficult of people on the list.
Santa’s helpers have included everything from food to fitness to cover all of the gifting bases.
Gifts for the Foodies
Sherpa Chai Tea Bags
For the tea lover on this year's list, dazzle their taste buds with a delicious gift from Sherpa Chai. Sherpa Chai creates authentic chai tea from a century-old family recipe, and these tea bags offer a balanced flavor profile with a smooth taste that delivers the natural benefits of tea.
https://bit.ly/30kU6CX
Cocktail Smoker
This Cocktail Smoker by Gramercy Kitchen is a must-have this holiday season. The handheld smoke infuser is perfect for creating dishes and drinks with a natural savory and cool smoky flavor. It includes a cleaning brush, wood chips, and replacement parts exclusive to our product.
https://amzn.to/3EOSGzn
Herbal Cocktail Growing Kit
The Savvy Spade Herbal Cocktail Growing Kit is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to infuse cocktails with an herbal twist straight from the garden. This herb starter kit comes with everything needed to start growing fresh herbs, including only the best Non-GMO Heirloom Herb Seeds sourced from growers right here in the U.S.
https://amzn.to/33pq9Tm
Gramercy Kitchen Stainless Steel Waffle Slicer
The Waffle Mandoline Slicer by Gramercy Kitchen is a high-quality kitchen tool any food-loving friend would be proud to have in their arsenal. With a durable stainless-steel body, a top-notch blade specially imported from Japan, and an adjustable dial, this will fit into the kitchen of every culinary enthusiast.
https://amzn.to/3EUdA07
All Green Products Vintage Bread Box
This Vintage Bread Box Container by All Green voted the Best Bread Keeper on Amazon, will add character to any kitchen, and the container allows air circulation to keep bread and pastry fresh for longer. The set also includes a covered butter dish & serving eBook.
https://amzn.to/31IXTe1
Patsy's Italian Family Cookbook
Every home chef needs a copy of Patsy's Italian Family Cookbook on their kitchen shelf. The cookbook features classic Italian recipes loved by the late Frank Sinatra and others from the world-famous Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in New York City.
https://bit.ly/3dI5oEr
Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup
Enjoy the perfect Old Fashioned every time with Strongwater's Award-Winning cocktail syrup made with real oranges, cherries, and aromatic spices. Just add to any favorite Whiskey or Bourbon (makes 32 cocktails).
https://amzn.to/3dI15sy
Oven Liner Mats & Silicone Rack Covers
The ThreadNanny Oven Rack Protectors are the perfect gift to protect aed one’s hands from getting those nasty burns. Made from food-grade silicone, these baker’s must-haves also come with a Large Oven Liner to stop oven messes. 100% CERTIFIED BPA & PFOA Free
https://amzn.to/3m0nDt7
Michael Grace Gifts Tea Gift Set
Who doesn’t love a great cup of tea? This unique tea gift box includes a vacuum insulated stainless steel teacup with a lid and a tea sampler of 12 different Twinings teas paired with an all-natural hive to table honey straws.
https://amzn.to/3ETXKCI
The Aprikalife Matcha Gift Set
The AprikaLife Handmade Matcha Tea Gift Set makes it easy to brew delicious matcha at home. The set––which comes in an engraved bamboo gift box–– includes matcha powder from Japan's top tea fields, a step-by-step guide for preparation, and all the tools needed to enjoy a healthy cup of matcha.
https://amzn.to/3dIvBmf
Health and Wellness Gifts
Live Wise Basic Set - The Daily Essentials for Healthy Living
Give the gift of health and wellness with the Live Wise Naturals superior liquid supplements. Considered some of the best supplements on the market, the Live Wise Naturals products are wide-ranging and inclusive to everyone, from babies to seniors.
https://bit.ly/3lWAMTS
Cheeky At-Home Custom Night Guard Kit
Stress is the No. 1 cause of teeth grinding, leading to headaches, brain fog, chipped teeth, and receding gums. Find a solution in Cheeky, the custom night guard kit protects teeth from grinding! While night guards from the dentist can cost up to $1500––and most dental insurance doesn’t cover––Cheeky is the affordable service for at home use.
https://amzn.to/31V9AxM
Kanjo Premium Acupressure Mat & Acupressure Pillow Set
The Kanjo Premium Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set is a simple yet effective at-home neck and back pain solution that works for all body sizes. Founded upon ancient acupuncture methodologies, the high-density memory foam targets acupressure points to reduce pain throughout the body.
https://bit.ly/3GCCQbB
Pressed Metal Cover & Hand Soap or Sanitizer Dispenser Bundle
Help keep loved ones healthy this holiday season with this Pressed Metal Cover & Hand Soap or Sanitizer Dispenser Bundle by Fableware. Fableware’s decorative set features touch-free convenience to prevent the spread of germs, and it's available in two elegant colors.
https://bit.ly/3dL7Uts
Gifts for the Fitness Lover
DMOOSE - Hip Circle Bands for lower body
This holiday season, give loved ones the gift of the DMOOSE Fitness Hip Circle bands, which targets lower body muscles and tones them to perfection! Featuring high-quality, elastic cotton for maximum comfort, this is a must-have set for any home workout warrior!
https://amzn.to/3EOOu2x
Copperjoint - Ankle Brace
The Copperjoint Ankle Brace is a perfect gift for anyone with aches and pains this year. Made from copper-infused nylon, the brace helps relieve discomfort in the ankle by naturally pulling away excess electricity from your body, allowing the brace to provide superior ankle support and pain relief throughout the day.
https://amzn.to/2Zt3H9T
