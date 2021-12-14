Donald D. Toldson, Sr. Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Safia Lul Abdiwahid, Donald Toldson, Sr and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West World Civility Ambassador Dr. Astell Collins ICN Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers and Dr. Ruben West ICN Special Envoy Donald Toldson, Sr. of the United States addressing the crowd in Nairobi Donald Toldson, Sr. of the United States

International speaker and trainer Donald D. Toldson was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West after an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya

A single purpose-driven entrepreneur has the potential to change the world. Imagine what a community of them can do. ” — Dr. Astell Collins

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Live Your BEST Life Nairobi Tour that took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on the 20th of November 2021, saw several delegates from the U.S. receive this prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana. Among the awardees was Donald D. Toldson, Sr., who was honored for his heart to motivate, encourage, and inspire others to conquer their fears by courageously sharing their unique voice, story, and expertise.Donald D. Toldson is a 2 time International Best-Selling Author, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, founder, and trainer at Speaking to Impact and Change he is also a Community Ambassador. His mission in life is to empower and equip speakers and authors with the tools to share their unique stories courageously.He hosts the Don't Stop Won't Stop Weekly Global Show and also oversees a successful youth training program . Donald is a real estate broker associate with over 14 years of experience.Donald provides specialized speaker, writing, and leadership training for those ready to share their message with the world. He has received numerous awards and accolades, including being inducted into the World Book of Greatness 2021, iChange NationsTM, Civility Icon Newcomer of the Year 2021, iChange Nations Community Ambassador Award, and World Civility Presidential Club Award.Mr. Donald has also been featured on Atlanta Live!, Afro-tainment Television, Gospel Vibes, and numerous other media outlets. Besides, he is the immediate Past President of Four Corners Toastmasters and current District 84 Area 50 Director of Toastmasters International.The Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader AwardDr. Astell Collins is Guyana's Distinguished Youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic upliftment.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for P.A.N.C.C.P. Coordinating Unit (C.A.R.I.C.O.M.) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."Dr. Astell was included within an elite group of world leaders as he was awarded the "Global Leadership Award" at Capitol Hill, in Washington DC. Additionally, he received the World Civility Award and was appointed as a Civility Ambassador.Donald D. Toldson, Sr. was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.iChange NationsTM is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Donald Toldson is now in the company of several world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange Nations™ Awards