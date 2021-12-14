Bob Thomson Joins Virtas Partners as Director
Brings especially deep FP&A experience within pharma and health care
Bob's data and analytics capabilities are in high demand from our clients and will immediately increase our capabilities to continue to solve challenging finance function issues.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Thomson has joined Virtas Partners as a Director in the firm’s Finance & Accounting Optimization practice, with particularly deep experience within the pharmaceutical sector. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
For the past seven years, Thomson has served clients as an independent consultant, including as the CFO of a private specialty pharmaceutical company and previously as CFO/COO/CIO of another specialty pharma company. Earlier consultant roles included supporting the Finance organization for the U.S. subsidiary of a major European biopharmaceutical company.
Earlier in his career, Thomson served as Senior Director, Economics & Forecasting – Specialty Products for Mylan, leading revenue forecasting and analysis activities for EpiPen® and other branded Mylan products. Previously, he was Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Sterile Technologies for Catalent Pharma Solutions. His earlier experience includes serving as asset manager for a NYSE-listed infrastructure company and as Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations for a NYSE-listed pharma development company. He previously worked at two investment banks after starting his career at Mobil Oil.
Thomson earned an MBA from Columbia University and a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame after he graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a bachelors in chemical engineering.
“Bob is a fantastic addition to our Virtas team bringing strong capabilities to our Finance & Accounting Optimization practice and to our growing specialty supporting health care companies,” said Mike Bellach, Virtas Partners Managing Director and Northeast Leader. “I have known Bob for more than 10 years and am confident he will be a great culture fit within our firm and bring strong value to our clients.”
“We are pleased to welcome Bob into the Virtas family,” said Neal McNamara, Managing Partner and co-founder. “His data and analytics capabilities are in high demand from our clients and will immediately increase our capabilities to continue to solve challenging finance function issues.”
