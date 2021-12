Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 911

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - $500 FROM THE AMOUNT.

(2) FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR, FOR EACH NONSPECIAL

EDUCATION STUDENT ENROLLED, SUBTRACT $500 FROM THE AMOUNT

AND, FOR EACH SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENT ENROLLED, SUBTRACT

$1,000 FROM THE AMOUNT.

(3) FOR THE 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR AND EACH SCHOOL YEAR

THEREAFTER, FOR EACH NONSPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENT ENROLLED,

SUBTRACT $750 FROM THE AMOUNT AND, FOR EACH SPECIAL EDUCATION

STUDENT ENROLLED, SUBTRACT $1,500 FROM THE AMOUNT.

Section 12. Section 1749-A of the act, amended October 29,

2020 (P.L.722, No.84), is amended to read:

Section 1749-A. Applicability of other provisions of this act

and of other acts and regulations.

(a) General requirements.--Cyber charter schools shall be

subject to the following:

(1) Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431,

436, 443, 510, 518, 527, 708, 752, 753, [755,] 771, 776, 777,

808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1205.1, 1205.2, 1301,

1302, 1310, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330,

1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, [1303-A,] 1333.4, 1518,

1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 1702-A, 1703-A, [1714-A, 1715-A,

1716-A, 1716.1-A, 1719-A, 1721-A,] 1722-A, [1723-A(a) and

(b), 1724-A,] 1725-A, [1727-A,] 1729-A[, 1730-A, 1731-A(a)(1)

and (b)] and 2014-A and Articles XII-A, XIII-A and XIV.

(2) The act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as

the Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act.

(3) The act of July 19, 1965 (P.L.215, No.116), entitled

"An act providing for the use of eye protective devices by

persons engaged in hazardous activities or exposed to known

dangers in schools, colleges and universities."

20210SB0001PN0911 - 82 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30