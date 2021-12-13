Senate Bill 291 Printer's Number 1273

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 294

PRINTER'S NO. 1273

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

291

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 2, 2021

SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

DECEMBER 13, 2021

AN ACT

Providing for the capital budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022

and for limitation on redevelopment assistance capital

projects; and making a related repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital

Budget Act of 2021-2022.

Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for

capital projects.

The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be

incurred during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and thereafter until

the enactment of the 2022-2023 capital budget specifying the

maximum debt for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, for capital projects

specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section

7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,

with respect to each category of capital projects, be as

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18