Senate Bill 291 Printer's Number 1273
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 294
PRINTER'S NO. 1273
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
291
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 2, 2021
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
DECEMBER 13, 2021
AN ACT
Providing for the capital budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022
and for limitation on redevelopment assistance capital
projects; and making a related repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital
Budget Act of 2021-2022.
Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for
capital projects.
The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be
incurred during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and thereafter until
the enactment of the 2022-2023 capital budget specifying the
maximum debt for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, for capital projects
specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section
7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and
the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,
with respect to each category of capital projects, be as
