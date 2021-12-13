Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 611
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 611
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
566
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, J. WARD, MARTIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, BROWNE,
YAW AND KEARNEY, APRIL 16, 2021
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 16, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations for liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for license auction.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 470.3(a.1)(2), (h), (i) and (k) of the
act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code,
are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 470.3. License Auction.--* * *
(a.1) * * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26