Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 611

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 611

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

566

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, J. WARD, MARTIN, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, BROWNE,

YAW AND KEARNEY, APRIL 16, 2021

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 16, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations for liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for license auction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 470.3(a.1)(2), (h), (i) and (k) of the

act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code,

are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 470.3. License Auction.--* * *

(a.1) * * *

