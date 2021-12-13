Submit Release
Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1197

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1197

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

932

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND REGAN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "school-related fees" in

section 2002-B of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),

known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:

Section 2002-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"School-related fees." Fees charged by a school to all

students for books, instructional materials, technology

equipment and services, uniforms [and], activities and

concurrent enrollment programs under Article XVI-B.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1197

