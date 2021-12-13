Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1197
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1197
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
932
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND REGAN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "school-related fees" in
section 2002-B of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:
Section 2002-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"School-related fees." Fees charged by a school to all
students for books, instructional materials, technology
equipment and services, uniforms [and], activities and
concurrent enrollment programs under Article XVI-B.
