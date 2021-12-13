Senate Bill 931 Printer's Number 1196
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1196
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
931
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND REGAN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "household income" in section
2002-B of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as
the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:
Section 2002-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Household income." All money or property received of
whatever nature and from whatever source derived. The term does
not include the following:
(1) Periodic payments for sickness and disability other
