Senate Bill 931 Printer's Number 1196

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1196

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

931

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND REGAN, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "household income" in section

2002-B of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as

the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read:

Section 2002-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Household income." All money or property received of

whatever nature and from whatever source derived. The term does

not include the following:

(1) Periodic payments for sickness and disability other

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20