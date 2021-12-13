Senate Bill 337 Printer's Number 683
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - CORRECTIVE REPRINT
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 298
PRINTER'S NO. 683
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
337
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND MENSCH,
MARCH 3, 2021
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 3, 2021
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for jurisdiction
and penalties; and, in game or wildlife protection, further
providing for the offense of unlawful taking and possession
of protected birds and for endangered or threatened species.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 925(b), 2164(d) and 2167(d) of Title 34
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
§ 925. Jurisdiction and penalties.
* * *
(b) Fines and penalties for violations.--In addition to any
other requirements of this title, the following fines and
penalties shall be imposed for violations of this title:
* * *
(4.1) Summary offense, not less than $2,000 when the
offense involves a violation of section 2164 (relating to
unlawful taking and possession of protected birds) that
