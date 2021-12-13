Senate Bill 337 Printer's Number 683

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - CORRECTIVE REPRINT

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 298

PRINTER'S NO. 683

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

337

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND MENSCH,

MARCH 3, 2021

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 3, 2021

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for jurisdiction

and penalties; and, in game or wildlife protection, further

providing for the offense of unlawful taking and possession

of protected birds and for endangered or threatened species.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 925(b), 2164(d) and 2167(d) of Title 34

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

§ 925. Jurisdiction and penalties.

* * *

(b) Fines and penalties for violations.--In addition to any

other requirements of this title, the following fines and

penalties shall be imposed for violations of this title:

* * *

(4.1) Summary offense, not less than $2,000 when the

offense involves a violation of section 2164 (relating to

unlawful taking and possession of protected birds) that

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19